Stephen Bunting has posted an emotion-filled statement after turning around his Premier League Darts fortunes on a sensational night of action in Berlin. 'The Bullet' arrived in Germany looking to gain some momentum in the format, having lost all eight of his matches in the competition so far this year.

After eight weeks of struggles, Bunting landed his first win of the campaign at the ninth time of asking, overcoming Aspinall with a 103.4 average in the opening match of the night. It was his first Premier League win in a decade.

Following his landmark victory over Aspinall, Bunting then beat Luke Humphries in the semi-final, before vanquishing Welshman Gerwyn Price 6-5 in the final to claim the weekly prize of £10,000.

Stephen Bunting's Premier League Darts losing streak before week nine in Berlin Night Opponent Score Night 1 Rob Cross 6-4 Night 2 Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Night 3 Luke Humphries 6-4 Night 4 Luke Littler 6-3 Night 5 Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Night 6 Gerwyn Price 6-4 Night 7 Chris Dobey 6-2 Night 8 Luke Littler 6-0

Bunting rocked up to the oche feeling in a confident mood, and it showed in the practice room. He was able to reel off a nine-dart finish, and decided to celebrate as if he was Jude Bellingham, arms outstretched and a beaming smile, and it was a much-needed boost to step on stage.

Stephen Bunting's Winning Moment in Berlin

'The Bullet' outlasted Gerwyn Price in a final-leg decider

Once the final had concluded, Bunting told Sky Sports that he had feared he might finish the season with zero points.

"After the first win I was so relieved just to get off zero points. I’ve put a lot of work in behind the scenes, I’ve tried every week 110%. Tonight, oh my God, I’ve won an event and I’m so happy. It’s such a special moment. There’s been times through the Premier League where I’ve thought: ‘Can I finish on zero points’? To get off the mark tonight and to win a night, such a special feeling. I know I’ve been playing well, I’ve just not got the result. Now this is going to give me huge confidence and I can’t wait to finish the campaign."