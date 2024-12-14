Former Tottenham defender Stephen Carr has told GIVEMESPORT he thinks Ange Postecoglou relishes the challenge of turning Spurs' form around.

GIVEMSPORT understands that Postecoglou is under no imminent pressure over the festive period despite back-to-back losses against Bournemouth and Chelsea, with Spurs surrendering a 2-0 advantage against the latter last Sunday.

Since thrashing Manchester City 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium on November 23, Spurs are now on a five-game winless run. They have the opportunity to get back to winning ways when they travel to bottom-side Southampton on Sunday.

"Every game is so hard these days," said Carr, who made 272 appearances for Spurs between 1993 and 2004 and won the 1999 League Cup. "It's just a bit strange with Tottenham. They can't seem to get on a run. They take a forward step and then a backward step.

"Qualifying for the Champions League must still be the aim, but with Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Aston Villa and even Brighton, who are causing sides problems, I just don't see Tottenham gaining a spot due to their inconsistency. If they get into a European spot and win a cup it will be quite a successful season, but it's really tough for Tottenham right now. They won't get into the Champions League on this form."

Postecoglou Adamant Spurs Will Win a Trophy

Carr: Ange thrives on that pressure

Following the 1-0 North London Derby loss to Arsenal in September, a bullish Postecoglou said he "always wins things in my second year" and thus backs himself to get Spurs their first piece of silverware since the 2008 League Cup.

In his second season, Postecoglou won the Australian title with South Melbourne and Brisbane Roar and the Japanese league with Yokohama F Marinos. He also won the Asian Cup in his second year with Australia. And the 59-year-old lifted the Scottish Premier League trophy in both seasons at Celtic. On current form, Spurs hardly look favourites to win silverware this season, but Carr believes Postecoglou wanted to make that target public in order to send a message to his players.

"Those comments put pressure on himself and the players. I think they were very intentional to set a high bar. Postecoglou is confident. He seems to thrive off the pressure. He can handle it, and his bold prediction felt very deliberate. Now he has to back up what he said. The fans will be expecting something."

Postecoglou hit the headlines ahead of Southampton by calling out Timo Werner. The Spurs boss termed Werner's first half performance in the 1-1 draw at Rangers in the Europa League as "not acceptable", adding the German international was "not playing at anywhere near the level he should be".

Tottenham Want to Sign a New Attacker

Winger or forward a priority for 2025

GIVEMESPORT understands Spurs will look at add a left-sided winger or forward in 2025, but Postecoglou was a driving-force behind Werner's arrival and is still hoping his public criticism gets a positive reaction out of Werner.

Carr still believes Tottenham's squad still has huge potential, and that some of his former side's younger talents may just need a bit more time to make a consistent impact.

"It's hard right now because Tottenham have had a few false dawns, but Tottenham have some unbelievable young players they can call on. "If you look at what they are building, it's actually all quite positive in the long run. There are several prospects I think have big futures. Mikey Moore is so exciting. And Archie Gray has quality and with time will show what he is capable of. And Spurs still have pulling power in the market if Daniel Levy wants to spend some money. So Tottenham's foundations are there, and despite their inconsistency it's good to see some young players getting chances."

