Highlights Stephen Curry whipped out the "night night" celebration after draining the dagger in the Warriors' crucial win over the Magic.

Despite struggling with his shot, Curry provided clutch plays and playmaking after Draymond Green was ejected not even four minutes into the game.

Curry's emotional outburst was visible after Green's ejection during the game against the Magic.

With Draymond Green getting ejected not even four minutes into their game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, Stephen Curry needed to dig a little deeper to lead the Golden State Warriors to a much-needed win. Despite struggling all night long with his shot, the NBA's leader in clutch points this season came up huge once again to save the day for the Warriors.

With the Warriors clinging to a five-point lead with less than 40 seconds remaining, Curry drained one of his step-back three-point shots to put the Magic to bed. After the clutch bucket, the two-time NBA MVP brought out his patented "night night" and went a little extra as he ran down the full length of the court holding the gesture while staring down the Magic crowd.

Overcome with emotion, Curry also kicked a chair during the timeout as the Warriors were able to eke out a huge 101-93 road win over the Magic, despite essentially being without Green.

Curry finished his night shooting just 6-of-18 from the field, but he made the two most important baskets of the game to put Orlando away. Before his putaway punch, the 36-year-old converted on a layup that gave the Dubs a more comfortable five-point cushion down the stretch.

Curry ended up with just 17 points. But with Green in the locker room, he stepped up with his playmaking and dished out 10 dimes, which was just his fourth double-digit assist game of the season.

An Emotional Night for Stephen Curry

The two-time MVP was visibly emotional after Draymond Green's ejection

This season has been a rollercoaster ride for Stephen Curry and the Warriors. And on Wednesday, the emotions just boiled over for the 36-year-old superstar.

Curry appeared to be visibly emotional after his long-time teammate Draymond Green was kicked off the game at the 8:24 mark of the first quarter. The four-time NBA champ was shaking his head in frustration and appeared to be teary-eyed as head coach Steve Kerr comforted him.

Green did not agree with a call and began arguing with referee Jim Acosta. The official did not like the former Defensive Player of the Year's tone and issued a technical foul. However, Green was unrelenting and continued to run his mouth at Acosta. The referee finally reached his boiling point and gave the Warriors defensive anchor another technical and tossed him from the game.

With Green out, Curry needed to gather his bearings and come through for his team. And he did so in a huge way. Not only did he come up with a couple of clutch baskets down the stretch, he needed to facilitate more with one of their primary playmakers out of the game.

With the win, the Warriors continued to keep the surging Houston Rockets at bay. Golden State still has a full-game lead over the Rockets for the 10th and final spot of the play-in tournament picture.