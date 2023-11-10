Highlights The Warriors are relying on their veteran players, such as Curry, Paul and Green, to teach the younger generation what it takes to be successful in the NBA.

The team has had to bring in role players through lower draft picks due to their success and lack of high draft picks.

Young players like Kuminga and Moody are making steady improvements and contributing to the team's success, but they must understand their roles and work together with the veterans for a chance at a championship.

The Golden State Warriors have been fortunate enough to mainly build a dynasty through the NBA Draft, but with their star players now veterans, and a new generation coming through, NBA journalist Mark Medina believes that players such as Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Chris Paul are inevitably ‘valuable’ to the role players, as they are able to demonstrate day-in-day-out what it takes to perform at the level required to be successful in the league.

New generation of players

The Golden State Warriors have always appeared to maintain two paths: continuity among their championship-winning core, and preparing the next generation to take over when their core’s careers inevitably come to a close. However, there is a big challenge that comes with trying to build a team as great as the one that Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have been a part of for the last decade. The other caveat that comes with being so successful is that a team is not rewarded a high draft pick for NBA championship success, and so the Warriors have had to rely on bringing in role pieces lower down in the draft in order to maintain their status of being one of the best teams in the league.

Many draft picks have come in, not lived up to the bill and have subsequently moved on, most recently that of James Wiseman and Jordan Poole who, ironically, were traded for more veteran pieces, with Wiseman's four-team trade to the Detroit Pistons bringing Gary Payton II to the Bay Area, while Poole’s trade to the Washington Wizards saw the arrival of 12-time All Star, Chris Paul. However, with the Warriors acknowledging that their championship window, which has been open for a decade, is beginning to draw to a close, they are hopeful that their most recent picks of Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis, as well as their 2021 draft class of Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, are able to learn from their All-Star teammates, and use that to step up their respective games, accordingly. As such, it appears the Warriors are giving them a chance, particularly Kuminga and Moody, who have seen their minutes increase this season.

Medina – There is ‘always a value’ in being around All-Star players

Medina believes that having successful and championship-winning veterans on a roster is invaluable to younger players who join the team as they know what it takes to win and are able to hold them accountable. In the Warriors’ case in particular, having a future hall-of-fame point guard in CP3 take on an unfamiliar bench role for the greater purpose of the team, may teach the younger players on the team to accept that their roles may be more limited at first, while also instilling a mentality that they have to work harder and step up their game if they are to be able to help the team more.

“They are incredibly valuable. I mean, no matter which player we're talking about with role players, there's always a value in being around those [elite] players because they're established, they know what it takes to win, they perform at a high level, and they are about the right things and they hold you accountable. There's no better teacher than that. Now, with all due respect to the Warriors, even though they've had a lot of success, they've had some misses with young players. Some of that has to do with talent, but some of it also has to do with attitude. And I think that to make the most out of your time with the Warriors is that you not only have to embrace the environment and understand the pecking order, and also understand that they can shield your weaknesses and reduce the pressure that you have, but you also have to accept that your role is going to be limited and you have to tap into ‘what can I provide a value to this team? And what can I do to get better?’”

Young players are complementary to seasoned veterans

At the end of the day, an NBA team needs veteran players who bring with them experience if they are to successfully compete for an NBA title. There are no two other ways about it. As such, it has been Curry, Paul, Thompson and Green who have been the main catalysts for the Warriors’ hot start to the season, where they currently sit fourth in the Western Conference standings with a 6-3 record.

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody – NBA Career Statistics Jonathan Kuminga Moses Moody Minutes Played 18.9 12.8 Points 9.8 4.8 Assists 1.3 0.7 Rebounds 3.4 1.7 Steals 0.5 0.3 Blocks 0.4 0.2 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

While Curry has dominated most of the headlines in particular, the steady improvements of both Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody have gone largely under the radar, but it is their contributions that are helping the team to win games. This season sees Kuminga’s scoring numbers having risen despite playing fewer minutes per game than last year (20.8). In 20.1 minutes per game, he is now averaging 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 42.4 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from the three-point line, both a career-low. That is up from his contributions of 9.9 points last year. Similarly, Moody is seeing more time on the court, and as a result, his numbers have leaped exponentially. Compared to last season where he averaged 4.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists on 47.6 percent from the field in 13.0 minutes of action, he is now seeing 17.6 minutes on the court and, in-turn, is posting 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists, as well as 1.3 steals.

While each of their minutes are still lower than they perhaps would like, they should look to their new teammate, 38-year-old Paul, who has handled coming off the bench for the first time in his 19-year career with the mentality that he is doing what needs to be done to help the team win. As such, the younger role players such as Kuminga and Moody need to also understand that they each have a part to play, and that they could become the difference between the team being in contention, or not. Every team has its stars and its role players, but they all need to come together and work in harmony if there is any chance of a championship, and the Warriors' 'strength in numbers' motto really captures that.