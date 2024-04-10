Highlights Curry acknowledges that the current Warriors team differs from the past, highlighting improved bench performance.

The Warriors put on an incredible three-point display, overwhelming the Lakers in multiple areas in a key victory on Tuesday night.

The victory over the Lakers boosts the Warriors' play-in standing and playoff outlook.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 134-120 on Tuesday night in a game with postseason implications for both sides.

The Lakers, now in position to potentially fall to the 10th seed, gave up a colossal number of three pointers, as the Warriors came out to play. Golden State knocked down a stellar 26-of-41 from beyond the arc in a game where Anthony Davis was sidelined.

Stephen Curry Speaks on State of Warriors

With an honest outlook, Curry opens up about the Warriors’ play style and secondary squad.

In the post-game press conference, Stephen Curry was asked about the state of his current team, as ESPN detailed.

“We are not the team of old, but that’s okay… we have a pulse and that’s all we need.”

And he’s right, they certainly aren’t the team of old. When looking at how the bench has performed in comparison to the 2015-16 season, it’s a stark contrast.

Warriors Bench Statistics Season 2015-16 2023-24 PPG 33.7 42.7 RPG 16.4 20.7 APG 9.3 11.4 FG% 47.4 48.6 3P% 35.3 36.8 MPG 91.7 99.7

The Warriors’ bench is not only more active (in terms of playing time), but also outperforms the bench of the regular-season record-setting Warriors of the past. Curry goes on to praise Chris Paul and the bench squad:

“All the plus/minus followers, there’s a lot that goes into it but CP’s usually on the better side of that. As of late especially, the secondary unit is really giving us a lot of life and a lot of confidence… every year is a little bit different.” — Stephen Curry

Warriors Put on a Three-Point Clinic

A barrage of threes led Golden State to a victory.

Hitting 26 shots from behind the arc with a 63.4 percent three-point percentage, it was raining Warrior threes in the Staples Center. In fact, the Warriors beat out the Lakers by almost every metric.

Warriors & Lakers Team Comparisons Team Warriors Lakers FGA 80 96 FG% 58.8 45.8 3PA 41 35 3P% 63.4 34.3 REB 42 40 AST 37 31 BLK 12 3

Seeing as though there’s a good chance these teams could square off in the play-in, the Warriors seem to have the upper hand in this matchup at the moment.

Warriors Bolster Play-in Standing

Although not the same level of success as former teams, the Warriors win over Los Angeles gives them motivation

With this win over the Lakers, the Warriors find themselves half a game behind the Lakers for the ninth seed, and a game behind the Sacramento Kings for the eighth seed.

Western Standings Comparison Team Standing W L Games Back from Next Seeding Suns 7 46 33 1 Kings 8 45 34 1 Lakers 9 45 35 0.5 Warriors 10 44 35 0.5 Rockets 11 39 40 5

With the Houston Rockets now unable to catch up with the Warriors, even if they win out the season, the Warriors can rest comfortably knowing they’ll at least have a guaranteed spot in the play-in. The Lakers, with the loss, are now likely to fall to the 10th seed, giving up home court advantage in the play-in.

Although not exactly the same energy as the historic Warrior teams of the last decade, Curry spoke on his perspective, per ESPN.

"No matter how next week plays out, it’s tough to compare it to years past, when we’re getting little announcements ‘Oh we’ve clinched the 10th spot in the Play-in.’ That’s weird, but at least you have something to play for.”

The Warriors look to secure a better standing with three games left against the Portland Trail Blazers, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz before the end of the season.