The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are just one month away. Team USA expects to be at the top of the men's basketball tournament podium with a roster filled with stars from the NBA.

After finishing well below expectations in last year's FIBA World Cup, Team USA is set on reclaiming the throne at the top of international basketball. This means not playing down to their competition, setting expectations for each player on the court, and ensuring egos are pushed to the side.

On Heat Check, hosted by Stephen Curry and his father, Curry talked about similarities between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. He hopes James can set the tone for the squad and 'lift those around him,' similar to Jordan in his prime.

Team USA has a great mix of established veteran superstars, including Curry, James, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, and Anthony Davis. They also bring young stars who are still establishing their pathway to success, like Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, and Bam Adebayo. Curry is counting on James' leadership to instill the dedication and confidence needed in all 12 guys to win the gold medal in Paris.

A Different Mentality on the World Stage

Team USA players will face off against their international teammates

The Olympic Games require a different mindset. NBA rivals are teammates, and the greatest teammates can be rivals for opposing countries. In the 2008 Olympic Games, Kobe Bryant let his Olympic teammates know he meant business against his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Pau Gasol and Spain. Bryant wanted to set the tone for the squad, proving to them winning was the only goal.

Moments after tip-off, Bryant ran straight through Gasol's chest on a screen, knocking the center to the ground with a loud thud. Bryant ignored Gasol on the ground and did not even extend a hand out to help his NBA teammate.

"He just went right to the middle of my chest, tried to get right through me to send a message, not just to me, but to his teammates, saying, 'Hey, this might be my brother. I play with him. We're close. But I don't care about anything else but winning.'" - Pau Gasol

James will turn 40 years old in December. His dedication to winning and taking care of his body has led him to be one of the greatest basketball players of all time. These Paris games could be his final international competition. Expect James to take charge and lead his teammates on a quest for gold when the tournament begins on July 28.