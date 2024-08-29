Key Takeaways Curry signed a $62.6 million extension with the Warriors to stay through 2026-27.

The Golden State Warriors aren't necessarily a franchise in flux, but it's fair to say they're a team in NBA purgatory.

They still have Stephen Curry who, based on his performance for Team USA in the final two games of the Olympics, can summon his vintage superpowers when they're needed.

He's also 36 years old.

Another piece of the franchise's dynastic trio, Draymond Green , is 34, but his 34 feels much older than Curry's 36. Klay Thompson , the final member of the big three that led Golden State to four NBA Championships in the last decade, is now a member of the Dallas Mavericks .

Curry is now the savvy veteran responsible for leading the Warriors' next generation, which includes players like Brandin Podziemski , Jonathan Kuminga , Moses Moody and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

But his willingness to agree to a one-year, $62.6 million extension and keep himself tied to the organization through the 2026-27 season is meaningful in terms of what moves the franchise can or can't make, will or won't make, and when.

Stephen Curry Agrees to Extension With Warriors

The greatest shooter ever is staying put in Golden State

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the 36-year-old tacked another year onto his commitment to the Warriors.

It's not necessarily shocking news. There was little chance, if any, Curry would ever leave Golden State, and an even slimmer chance the Warriors would trade the best player in franchise history.

The timing of the extension is the most interesting part.

Golden State has been spinning in the trade rumor mill since the end of last season. The Warriors were linked to Paul George and, most recently, Lauri Markkanen , who decided to re-sign with the Utah Jazz .

So Curry is stuck running it back with a roster that's arguably less talented than it was a year ago when the Warriors couldn't make it out of the Play-In Tournament.

Why did he lock himself into another season with a franchise that's seemingly spinning its wheels?

Curry's Extension Buys the Warriors Time

Golden State can be patient before taking its next swing

Perhaps from the outside, missing out on George and Markkanen were big blows to Curry and to the Warriors. But there's a relationship between player and organization that allows Golden State's front office to wait for the right time to strike and the right player to strike on.

Curry's extension both exemplifies and amplifies that.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported earlier this summer that the Warriors were sure they would find a deal to upgrade the roster around Curry at some point. Not that Golden State was in a rush to make a panic deal, but the future Hall of Famer's extra commitment gives the front office more time to make its next move.

Stein wrote on his substack:

"Team officials believe they remain well-positioned for a trade upgrade at some point in the next year or so."

Stein also provided context from Curry's point of view:

"It is expected that Curry ... will maintain his usual trusting approach when it comes to the Warriors' pursuit of roster upgrades. There has been no suggestion to date that the absence of a clear-cut No. 2 scoring option on the roster is likely to lead to imminent frustration."

It always feels like the next disgruntled superstar to demand a trade is right around the corner in the NBA, even if no one knows who it is.

But the Warriors will be ready to strike whenever that player becomes available. Whether they'll have the pieces to make it work remains to be seen, but heading out West to help Curry win one more title would presumably sound appealing to whoever that star happens to be.