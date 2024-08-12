Highlights Stephen Curry's "Golden Dagger" in the Paris Olympics surpasses any of his iconic NBA shots.

Curry's record-setting three happened at the perfect stage in Madison Square Garden.

Stephen Curry delivered the "Golden Dagger" heard around the world during Team USA's Gold Medal-clinching win over France in the 2024 Paris Olympics .

Curry is no stranger to making big shots. Similarly, basketball fans are no longer shocked whenever the Golden State Warriors superstar pulls out a Houdini act of a shot out of his hat. Still, Curry never ceases to amaze whenever he does something as ridiculous as that high-looping dagger over the outstretched arms of two French defenders to seal the gold.

With that, it's worth asking, where does Curry's bow-tying shot in Paris rank among the greatest shots of his illustrious basketball career? GIVEMESPORT looks at the five best.

But before diving into it, it's worth making an honorable mention.

Honorable Mention: Game winner vs. Suns

This may go over the heads of a lot of fans because it happened in the regular season and during a forgettable Warriors campaign. But Curry's game-winner versus the Phoenix Suns this past 2023-24 NBA season deserves an honorable mention simply because of how ridiculous it was.

This shot epitomized just how Curry has mastered the craft of shooting in its purest form stemming from countless hours of practice. To have the wherewithal to catch the ball, turn around, stay on balance, launch from over 30 feet, and make the shot with the game on the line just shows how unique he is.

With the way he pirouetted into his shot and maintained his picture-perfect form, this demonstrated the skill level of someone who is levels above even the most skilled athletes in the world.

5 Game-Tying Three vs. Pelicans in the Playoffs

Curry's high-looper sends the game into overtime

Stephen Curry is no stranger to difficult shots even with defenders draped all over him. During Game 3 of their first round series against the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2015 playoffs, the Warriors found themselves in need of a three-pointer to force overtime.

Of course, they went to their franchise superstar to save the day. Coming off a timeout, Curry missed his initial attempt to tie the game. Fortunately, big man Marreese Speights was there for the offensive rebound. Upon getting the ball, Speights shoveled the ball to Curry, who quickly relocated back to the corner.

With just under five seconds remaining, Curry launched a high-looping shot to get the ball over the lengthy arms of Anthony Davis. Despite having the All-Defensive big man flying at him, the 6-foot-3 point guard's shot hit nothing but the bottom of the net, sending the Pelicans crowd into a collective groan.

The Warriors wound up winning in overtime and eventually swept the Pelicans in Game 4.

4 Circus Three-Pointer vs. Clippers

Steve Kerr couldn't believe his point guard shot that

Curry has been known for taking shots that would otherwise be ill-advised for other players. And he took it up a notch during an early March game in 2015.

With one of the best handles the game has ever seen, Curry utilized a circus combination of dribble moves to free himself up from a myriad of Clippers defenders. After navigating around an Andrew Bogut screen, he split the defense, went behind his back, and found himself in open space at the top of the arc.

Despite having his back away from the basket, Curry turned around and flung a three-pointer with 11 seconds left on the shot clock that initially drew an arm-raising reaction from Coach Kerr.

It was the classic "No... No... Yes!" shot. In the end, Kerr couldn't help but smile in disbelief at what his point guard pulled off.

3 Record-Setting Three-Pointer at MSG

Curry becomes the three-point king in the NBA

Somehow, the stars aligned, and the basketball gods set the stage for Stephen Curry to break the all-time three-pointers record at the world's most famous arena — Madison Square Garden. Curry entered MSG on December 14, 2022, needing just two three-pointers to make NBA history.

Curry wasted little time and immediately tied the record just a minute and three seconds into the game. From there, the Garden crowd buzzed every time the Warriors' superstar touched the ball.

And finally, a few possessions later, Curry made history — three-pointer No. 2,973.

Even before he broke the record, it's already been established that Curry is the greatest shooter in NBA history. This record-breaking shot at MSG was all just for formality.

2 Double Bang in Oklahoma City

Curry's most iconic shot in the NBA

Any Warriors fan can read the sentence below and know exactly what it sounds like.

"They do have a timeout, decide not to use it... Curry... way downtown... BANG! BANG!"

The sound of Mike Breen's double bang still echoes through the ears of Warriors fans all over the world.

That incredible shot capped off a magnificent 46-point night amid Curry's most dominant individual campaign during the Warriors' history-making 73-9 season.

1 Golden Dagger In Paris

For the longest time, the double "bang" in Oklahoma City has been the most iconic shot of Stephen Curry's basketball career. It has finally been unseated, and it didn't even happen in the NBA.

One can get caught up with the hype and be a prisoner of the moment. But given the magnitude of the game, what was at stake, the environment, and the degree of difficulty, the "Golden Dagger" in the Olympics deserves the distinction of being Curry's greatest shot of all time.

Curry is arguably the greatest streak shooter in NBA history. He was on an absolute heater down the stretch of Team USA's Gold Medal game against France as Victor Wembanyama and company attempted a late-game comeback.

The French had cut the lead down to three points with under three minutes remaining and had threatened to snatch the gold from underneath the United States. That is until Steph Curry took over.

The greatest shooter of all time made a barrage of three-pointers within a two-minute, 11 second stretch.

And he tied the bow on his epic performance with the most audacious shot yet — a step-back, fade-away three-pointer over a double-team, while looking away Kevin Durant and LeBron James in the process.