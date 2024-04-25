Highlights Stephen Curry is the winner of the 2023-24 NBA KIA Clutch Player of the Year.

The Warriors superstar proved his clutch gene all season, coming big in many clutch games for Golden State.

Curry led the league in several clutch stats, including most points, field goals made, and three-pointers made.

Stephen Curry is adding more hardware to his already stacked trophy case. The Golden State Warriors superstar has officially been named the 2023-24 NBA KIA Clutch Player of the Year, the league announced on Thursday evening.

With 45 of the 99 first place votes, the four-time NBA champion beat out Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan and Oklahoma City Thunder MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to capture the award.

Curry Proved His Clutch Gene All Season

The Warriors needed the superstar point guard to come through in most games

The Warriors had a disappointing season overall, but they wouldn't even have a chance to fight for a playoff spot if not for the heroics of Steph Curry all throughout the campaign. When it came down to coming through when his team needed him the most, Curry more often than not made a big shot to give the Warriors a fighting chance in close games.

The four-time NBA MVP led the league in several clutch categories — which is defined as the last five minutes of a game within five points — this season, including points (189), field goals made (59), and three-pointers made (32). Curry also shot 49.6 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from long distance during clutch situations, which are both above his regular season marks.

Stephen Curry Clutch Stats Category Stat Points 189 FGM 59 3PM 32 FG% 49.6% 3P% 45.7%

The Warriors had 48 clutch games this season, which is the most in the NBA. Golden State went an even 24-24 in such games. Just imagine how much worse that record would have been if Steph Curry didn't save the day for the Dubs in most of those nights.