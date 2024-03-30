Highlights The Warriors have struggled at home (18-19) but have excelled on the road (21-15) this season.

Friday night's win in Charlotte marked the Warriors' third straight, led by Stephen Curry with 23 points.

Andrew Wiggins went off with 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists post-leave of absence.

The 2023-24 Golden State Warriors have been a tale of two sides: below average at home, but great on the road. On Friday night, they continued that tale with a win against the Hornets in Charlotte.

After the game against the Hornets, which the Warriors won by a score of 115-97, star Stephen Curry offered an ideal solution for the team’s home woes.

Road Warriors

Warriors have been much better on the road than at home this year

In all seriousness, the Warriors have somehow been able to maintain an above average record on the road, while being less than ideal at home. This season, Golden State is 18-19 in home games, but 21-15 in away games.

This adds up to a 39-34 record, which is only good enough for 10th place in the packed Western Conference. Every win matters for the Warriors, as the Houston Rockets are right on their trail thanks to a 10-game winning streak; only a half game separates them and Golden State.

The 10th seed will get whichever team earns the final spot in the Play-In tournament. The Warriors desperately wish to cling onto a play-in spot, as that is now likely their only way into the playoffs at this point. They feel that with their roster full of prominent names, they can do damage once qualified.

“We might need to stay in a hotel in San Francisco.” —Stephen Curry

The Warriors’ win in Charlotte was their third straight, and as mentioned, every win matters for them. Curry led with 23 points, including four three pointers.

Red-Hot Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins has been turning it on in the past few games

The game also marked a breakout moment for Andrew Wiggins, who put up 22 points, along with eight rebounds and eight assists. He has been performing above expectations since his return from his leave of absence.

For the first time since the All-Star Break, the Hornets had an opportunity to win back to back games, but failed to cash in on the opportunity. Miles Bridges led the team with 22 points, and the game was tight up to the halfway mark, but in the second half, the Warriors broke out. Charlotte was outscored 39-26 in the third quarter, and never looked back.

Draymond Green appeared to be sticking to his usual gameplan in this matchup, as he would be called for an offensive foul after appearing to push Grant Williams to the ground. The Warriors did challenge the call, but it was upheld. Earlier in the game, Brandon Miller left briefly after getting his leg tangled up with Green while attempting a rebound.

The Hornets are already way out a playoff spot, with an 18-55 record, third to last in the Eastern Conference. They will face the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, who are fresh off a 100-97 win against the Orlando Magic. Meanwhile, the Warriors will visit San Antonio to take on the Spurs on Sunday night.