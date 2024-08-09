Highlights The USA men's basketball team defeated Serbia to advance to the Gold Medal Game against France.

Team USA's victory was largely due to all-time great Stephen Curry's three-point shooting performance.

The team can feed off Curry's three-point barrage as it heads into the final game of its 2024 Olympic run.

The United States defeated Serbia in the Men's Olympic Basketball Tournament semifinal in comeback fashion, paving the way to the Gold Medal Game against Victor Wembanyama , Rudy Gobert and France.

Team USA trailed by 11 at halftime against three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and Serbia and even trailed by as many as 17. Serbia got off to a fantastic start thanks to its unbelievable shooting from beyond the three-point line, knocking down 15 of its 30 attempts from distance after three-quarters of play.

However, two-time NBA MVP and four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry matched Serbia's pace throughout the evening.

Stephen Curry vs. Serbia – 2024 Olympic Semifinal Category Stat PTS 36 REB 8 3PTM 9 TS% 88.6

Curry got off to a blistering start in the first quarter, scoring 17 of Team USA's 23 points. Though he'd only score three more points before halftime, he again found his stroke as Team USA started cutting into its deficit.

He finished with 36 points and nine three-pointers, the latter being the highest total in a game by any player in the 2024 Olympics.

Curry's incredible game came at the perfect time, as the rest of the US struggled to find its rhythm on offense for most of the night.

Now that Curry has broken out and played his best game yet, it's possible that his offensive play could become contagious and spread to the rest of the NBA All-Star talent featured up and down the roster.

Curry Could Fuel Dynamic and Explosive Team USA Offense

His performance may factor into US's game plan for Gold Medal Game

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Since his breakout MVP season in 2015, Curry has been praised as one of the best players in the NBA, both with and without the ball in his hands. His ability to keep moving and find open space while not possessing the ball has confused even the best defenses in the league for the past decade-plus.

His vaunted off-ball movement has presumably featured on every opposing coach's whiteboard.

While this skill is valuable for Curry himself, it's also a weapon that often gets his teammates open.

When Curry goes on a hot shooting streak, multiple defenders will often trail his every movement to prevent another deep shot, providing open cutting lanes and setting three-point shots for the rest of his team.

Since Curry attracts so much attention, the rest of the stars on Team USA may find themselves with great shot opportunities.

Especially after a performance like the one he gave against Serbia, French national team head coach Vincent Collet will undoubtedly emphasize the importance of always knowing where Curry is on the floor.

This may mean disregarding another open player to ensure Curry is always smothered. With Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr acting as head coach of Team USA, he knows very well how Curry strikes fear into his opponents without the ball.

Going into the Gold Medal Game, he'll surely use the threat of Curry's shot to lure multiple defenders toward his star point guard and pull them away from the likes of LeBron James , Kevin Durant , Devin Booker and others.

Team USA's Highest Scorers vs. Serbia – 2024 Olympic Semifinal Player PTS S. Curry 36 J. Embiid 19 L. James 16 K. Durant 9

In plenty of Team USA's set plays, Curry is already featured as one of the main cogs in their machine, both with and without the ball. One of the teams' most frequently used plays involves Curry setting a screen for James at the top of the key, which causes plenty of confusion for the defense.

Two situations usually occur as a result, the first being that both players focus on stopping James' drive to the hoop, which leads to an open shot for Curry. The second and most common outcome of this action is that both defenders fear Curry's shooting ability and follow him wherever he goes, giving James an open lane to the rim.

When competing for the gold medal against France, Kerr and his coaching staff may use Curry as a decoy in even more sets, giving his teammates an easier path to putting the ball in the basket.