Stephen Curry Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Former Teammate Klay Thompson

Highlights Klay Thompson leaves the Golden State Warriors for the Dallas Mavericks, ending a historic partnership with Stephen Curry.

Thompson's career highlights include an NBA record for 3-pointers in a game and a 37-point quarter against the Sacramento Kings.

Emotional farewell between former teammates, with Curry praising Thompson's impact on their success.

One of the greatest dynasties in NBA history is officially over, and in that process, the greatest backcourt ever has disbanded. Klay Thompson's departure from the Golden State Warriors to head to the Dallas Mavericks severed a 13-year-long partnership between the shooting guard and the greatest shooter of all time, Stephen Curry.

A day following the news that Thompson would leave the Warriors in a sign-and-trade to the Mavericks, Curry took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to his backcourt mate who won four championships together.

Curry is known for being the catalyst for revolutionizing the game of basketball. His electric shot-making ability from all over the court brought a new demographic of fans to the sport and resulted in the Warriors sitting atop NBA royalty. However, Curry and those of the Warriors organization would argue that Thompson was just as important. The five-time All-Star is responsible for some of the greatest moments in league history.

Thompson's Career With The Warriors Will Always Be Remembered

The sharpshooter was able to achieve some of the greatest feats in NBA history

Everyone is aware of the team's success, to which Thompson was a contributor. He was a member of the Warriors and had six NBA Finals appearances, including five straight from 2015 to 2019. However, Thompson has some impressive performances under his belt.

Klay Thompson Career High Performance vs. Indiana Pacers Category Stats PTS 60 REB 2 3PM 8 DRIBBLES 11 FG% 63.6

One of Thompson's most impressive performances of his career was against the Indiana Pacers in 2016, where he finished with a career-high 60 points on just 11 dribbles. It was one of the most explosive performances in the history of the NBA and a shooting clinic to the highest degree.

Among Thompson's list of accolades in his career, is setting the NBA record for three-pointers in a game, which currently still stands at 14. He achieved this feat in only three quarters against the Chicago Bulls in 2018. However, the most iconic performance that knockdown shooter has had, is his remarkable 37 points in a single quarter against the Sacramento Kings.

Thompson exploded in the third quarter in a contest against the Kings in 2025. He went on to go a perfect 13-13 from the field and 9-9 from three-point range. There was no doubt that each shot he took was on its way in. This iconic performance was an indicator that the Warriors were for real, and they went on to prove that by capturing their first NBA championship.

Thompson is no longer the same player he once was after suffering two significant injuries. However, he still played a pivotal role with the Warriors, leading until his departure. The emotions were present in this brief exchange between former teammates but will be greater when Thompson visits Golden State for the first time as the opposition.