Highlights Stephen Curry shut down the idea of potentially playing in Charlotte and reiterated he wants to stay in The Bay and finish his career in Golden State.

Returning to Charlotte is always special for Curry as he gets to play in front of family and friends.

Despite his recent shooting struggles in Charlotte, Curry helped the Warriors secure a much-needed win over the Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets fans can kiss their dream of possibly seeing Stephen Curry don the purple and teal goodbye. After the Golden State Warriors took care of business on the road in Curry's hometown of Charlotte, the four-time NBA champion pretty much shut down the idea of potentially leaving the Bay Area and playing for the Hornets.

"No, I want to stay in The Bay and that's something I've talked about."

Curry did preface his answer that he has had thoughts "all the time" and the curiosity creeps in sometimes. Likewise, he admitted that he asks his brother Seth Curry, who currently plays for the Hornets, about what it is like to play for their hometown. But at the end, he is very likely on track to finish his career in Golden State.

Curry helped the Warriors cruise to a 115-97 blowout victory in their lone visit to the Queen City this season. The two-time MVP scored 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting, and added four three-pointers and four assists in the win as Golden State notched its third straight victory on the road.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Stephen Curry is shooting just 27.5 percent from beyond the arc in his last four games in Charlotte.

Charlotte Has a Special Place in Curry's Heart

Steph Curry grew up in Charlotte, where his father, Dell, played for 10 seasons

Returning to Charlotte has always been a special occasion for Stephen Curry, who grew up in Charlotte with his dad, Dell Curry, spending the majority of his playing career for the Hornets. The 36-year-old also admitted that he is beginning to cherish the opportunity to play in front of his family and friends in the crowd, knowing that he "could probably count one hand the number of times" he gets to return to Charlotte with his Hall of Fame career winding out.

Though Seth did not play due to an ankle injury, Steph still got to hit two birds with one stone as his father, Dell, also serves a color commentator for the Hornets.

However, the rims at Spectrum Center haven't been kind to Curry in his most recent visits to Charlotte. Including this recent game, Curry has gone just 14-of-51 from long distance over his last four games in his hometown. Prior to Friday's game, he had shot just 35.5 percent in his previous three outings in Charlotte.

Stephen Curry Career Stats vs. Hornets On the Road PPG 27.9 RPG 4.6 APG 6.1 FG% 45.5% 3P% 38.3%

In addition, it has also been quite a while — over five years, in fact — since the Dubs experienced a win in Charlotte. So as much as Curry cherishes going back "home," he hasn't particularly enjoyed his recent trips back to Charlotte.

Nonetheless, Curry and the Dubs got a much-needed win as they continue to fight with the Houston Rockets for the 10th and final play-in tournament spot. The Rockets also won on Friday night, which means they are still just one game behind the Warriors in the Western Conference standings.