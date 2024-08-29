This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Stephen Curry is doubling down on his commitment to the Bay Area.

Curry is reportedly signing a one-year, $62.6 million extension with the Golden State Warriors , according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The extension will keep the 36-year-old in Golden State through the 2026-27 season.

Curry has two seasons remaining on the four-year, $215 million contract he signed ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Warriors superstar is guaranteed to make $178 million over the next three years.

The agreement — the fifth contract of Curry's NBA career — will take him over the $500-million career earnings mark, joining LeBron James and Kevin Durant as the only active players to reach the milestone, as highlighted by ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Because Curry will be 38 years old when the extension kicks in, Golden State could only sign him to a one-year deal due to the league's Over 38 rule.

According to Bleacher Report, "The current collective bargaining agreement prevents teams from offering contracts that last four or more years to players who are 38 years old or will turn 38 during the life of the contract to keep clubs from circumventing the salary cap."

Curry Entering Twilight Years

Can Warriors re-open a championship window?

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Curry is coming off a gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, notably carrying the Americans in the semifinals and Gold Medal Game with a couple of memorable performances .

The four-time NBA champion looks rejuvenated , and could very well lift the Warriors back to contender status with some inspired play this coming season.

Stephen Curry - 2023-24 Stats PTS 26.4 REB 4.5 AST 5.1 FG% 45.0 3PT% 40.8 PER 20.6

Golden State finished a disappointing 10th in the Western Conference last season, and lost their Play-In Game against the Sacramento Kings to wrap up Curry's 15th season in the NBA.

The Warriors front office has been aggressive this offseason, moving on from long-time guard and second half of the Splash Brothers, Klay Thompson , sending him to the Dallas Mavericks in a sign-and-trade deal .

The Dubs brought in sharpshooter Buddy Hield to fill the gap left by Thompson, while also acquiring veteran role players Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton to support a promising young core.