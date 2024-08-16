Highlights Stephen Curry's Olympic heroics solidify his status as an all-time basketball great.

His impressive NBA career with the Warriors includes multiple MVP awards and championships.

While Curry is in the conversation for a top-five NBA player, more accolades could solidify his legacy.

Stephen Curry is coming off one of the greatest two-game runs in Olympic basketball history where he dropped 60 points over the span of the semi-finals and gold medal finals match, where he shot 17/26 from three across those two contests, leading Team USA to claim their fifth straight gold medal in the Olympics.

It was the first Olympics that Curry had competed in during his career, but he had won two previous gold medals, in the 2014 FIBA Men's World Cup and the 2010 FIBA Men's World Championship. After only averaging 7.25 points per game across the first four contests, it was only a matter of time before vintage Curry showed up, and he stole the show.

With the 36-year-old Curry securing an Olympic gold medal behind his monster performances, it begs the question if it moves him up the all-time rankings of NBA players. He still has time to add more to his legendary career, but based off his career so far, he is now approaching the conversations of a top-five player in the history of the NBA.

One of the Most Decorated Players of All-Time

Curry has a plethora of NBA accolades

Curry was drafted in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors and has spent his entire NBA career with the franchise. He is easily the most iconic and best player in the history of the Warriors, as he is first on several career leaderboards for the franchise, including games, points, assists, steals and, of course, three-pointers made.

He has played 15 seasons with the team and was the biggest part of the best dynasty of the 2010s when they won NBA titles in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022. With his performance in the 2022 Finals, he finally won his first Finals MVP award in his fourth victory in the series.

Curry's resume wouldn't be complete without mentioning his back-to-back Most Valuable Player awards in the 2014-15 season and 2015-16 season, where he was the first player in the history of the NBA to win the award unanimously. His MVPs came when he led the Warriors to the two-best records in the history of their franchise, including breaking the record for the most wins in a season by an NBA team when they won 73 games in 2015-16.

Stephen Curry's MVP seasons Category 2014-15 2015-16 PPG 23.8 30.1 RPG 4.3 5.4 APG 7.7 6.7 SPG 2.0 2.1 FG% 48.7% 50.4% 3P% 44.3% 45.4% FT% 91.4% 90.8%

Curry dominated the league before and after his two MVP seasons, and he has proved himself as the best shooter in the history of the NBA by a wide margin. Five of the top six three pointers made in a single season were by Curry. His offensive dominance has led to him receiving ten all-star appearances, including winning the 2021-22 All-Star MVP. He has been one in every healthy season since 2013-14.

He has been selected to ten All-NBA teams, with four first-team selections, four second-team selections and two third-team selections. To go along with the rest of his accolades, he also won the scoring title twice, once in the 2015-16 season and the other in the 2020-21 season.

How Curry Stacks Up Against Other Top Players

Curry's accolades are reaching similar points to other legends

The NBA has seen many legends throughout the history of the league. There are only a few that are considered to be solidified in the top five in the league's history, with those players being Michael Jordan , LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar . Outside those three players, the rest of the top five and top ten are up in the air, but history is ever-changing and Curry continues to add to his legacy.

Larry Bird , Magic Johnson , Kobe Bryant , Shaquille O'Neal , Wilt Chamberlain and tim duncan all have impressive enough resumes that could place themselves in the top-five players in the history of the NBA. Curry's Olympic performance and gold medal gives him another accolade that lines him up with some of the others who could be top-five in the all-time rankings.

Stephen Curry's NBA accolades vs. all-time greats Category Stephen Curry Larry Bird Magic Johnson Kobe Bryant Shaquille O'Neal Tim Duncan Wilt Chamberlain Championships 4 3 5 5 4 5 2 Finals MVPs 1 2 3 2 3 3 1 MVPs 2 3 3 1 1 2 4 All-Star Appearances 10 12 12 18 15 15 13 All-NBA Appearances 10 10 10 15 14 15 10

Curry's accolades line up well with other players who could possibly be considered as a top-five player, but he is still lacking behind in some major categories, especially in the Finals MVP. His value as a shooter is something that doesn't appear when comparing resumes, but his ability to shoot from three-point range gives him the offensive edge above the others.

Curry will be a shoo-in to the All-Star game for as long as he is in the NBA, so he will be able to catch up in that area, and he has similar All-NBA appearances to some all-time greats.

Could Be Top-Five By the Time He Retires

Curry still has more in the tank

If Curry showed anything during these Olympics, it's that he is not done yet. He will be turning 37 during the upcoming season, but his production should still be enough to where the Warriors could potentially make another playoff run.

The Warriors will be without Klay Thompson , who left in a sign-and-trade with the Dallas Mavericks in free agency. They were able to add pieces around Curry, including signing De'Anthony Melton and a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers for Buddy Hield , both of whom could fill the shoes of the departing Thompson.

He is coming off a season where his offensive production was just as good as it has been the last few seasons. Where he might begin to struggle is on the defensive side of the ball as he starts to lose some quickness, but his shooting skill could keep him in the league for a while longer.

Stephen Curry's 2023-24 season Category Statistic PPG 26.4 RPG 4.5 APG 5.1 SPG 0.7 FG% 45.0% 3P% 40.8% FT% 92.3%

Winning the gold medal in the Olympics with an incredible two-game stretch definitely added more merit to Curry's already historic resume, which vaulted him into the top five players in NBA history conversations. If he is able to put together a few more All-NBA type seasons with a deep playoff run or two, he could cement himself as a guaranteed top five player to ever play in the NBA.