There are two names that have transcended the point guard position in basketball: Stephen Curry and Magic Johnson. With Curry's ascension to the top of the NBA, smashing numerous records along the way, basketball fans have recently begun to accommodate the debate on which floor general is the greatest to ever do it.

The debate was reignited when Curry declared himself as the greatest point guard in NBA history. He did acknowledge that Johnson is in the conversation, but he’s confident about his status as the undeniable GOAT at the position.

In order to settle that debate once and for all, we took a look at how these two legends stack up against each other, comparing scoring, playmaking, defense, individual accomplishments and championships.

Scoring

When it comes down to the basics, getting the ball into the basket is what wins games in the NBA. In the 13 years Johnson played for the Los Angeles Lakers, beginning in the 1979-80 season, the 12-time All-Star averaged 19.5 points on 52% shooting from the field, 30% from three, and 84% from the free-throw line. He would go on to total 17,707 points during the entirety of his career.

While Johnson’s scoring was respectable enough for opposing squads to take notice, Curry is on an entirely different level. In the 14 seasons Curry has spent in the NBA, the baby-faced assassin has averaged 24.6 points per game on 47% shooting from the field, 42% from beyond the arc, and 90% from the charity stripe.

Curry has scored a total of 21,712 points, and that number will continue to grow until he retires from the NBA. Taking a look at those figures, it’s clear that the Warriors’ star is the better scorer of the two.

Warriors career scoring leaders

Player Total Points Stephen Curry 21,712 Wilt Chamberlain 17,783 Rick Barry 16,447 Paul Arizin 16,266 Chris Mullin 16,235

Playmaking

Playmaking is the primary duty of a point guard, as the player is relied upon to move the ball around the court and organize the offense. For his part, Curry is an elite playmaker who has successfully run the high-powered Golden State Warriors’ offense for a decade. This is best seen in the 6.5 assists he dishes out per game, which amounts to a total of 5,740 over the course of his career so far.

In this aspect of the game, Johnson stands tall over Curry. The former Lakers superstar averaged 11.2 assists per game, totaling 10,141 during his career. He also led the NBA in this stat for four seasons. Johnson also led the playoffs in his rookie season, a campaign that resulted in a championship and Finals MVP award. All things considered, Johnson is clearly the better playmaker than Curry.

Defense

Although point guards are typically not lauded for their impact on the defensive side of the ball, this aspect of the game is still essential. The most glaring difference between Curry and Johnson is the considerable size disparity between the two, with Johnson's 6-foot-9 frame towering over the 6-foot-3 Curry. The Dubs' superstar is often targeted on defense because of his size, whereas offenses in Magic's day could not resort to the same tactics.

Even if that’s the case, Curry can still cause mayhem by averaging 1.6 steals per game. The Golden State great even led the NBA in steals in the 2015-16 season, grabbing 2.1 per contest.

This is where Johnson has the upper hand over Curry, thanks to his much larger frame. The Los Angeles legend averaged 1.9 steals per game throughout his career and led the league in swipes for two straight seasons in 1980-81 and 1981-82. He also used his bigger size to defend multiple positions, something Curry simply can’t do. Overall, Johnson is the better option when it comes to defense.

Individual accomplishments and overall impact

Players of Curry and Johnson’s caliber always end up claiming a number of awards and accolades throughout their careers. The former has been named as an All-Star for nine seasons, selected to nine All-NBA teams, and led the NBA in scoring twice. Curry has also won a Finals MVP and two regular season MVP awards, including the first unanimous vote for the honor in NBA history in 2015-16.

One thing about Curry that shouldn’t be taken for granted, however, is how he revolutionized the game of basketball. He is one of the primary reasons why shooting three-pointers is so popular in today's game, so much so that other teams had to adapt to his style since it’s what has allowed the Warriors to dominate and win four championships in a span of seven years.

In terms of individual accomplishments, Johnson has the slightly better resume. The Lakers legend has played in 12 All-Star games, was selected to 10 All-NBA teams, and won Finals MVP and the regular season MVP on three separate occasions. Johnson also accomplished all of these things in 13 seasons, a period shorter than Curry’s active stint in the NBA.

As for his impact on the game, Johnson is undoubtedly one of the trailblazers of positionless basketball, and some can argue he’s a big reason why it has become the norm in the NBA today. Considering what both players have accomplished, though, it’s safe to say that they are tied in this category.

Championships

Apart from individual accomplishments, championships are the best standard to measure both Curry and Johnson. As it stands, the Golden State star has won four rings, snagging three of them away from LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. In comparison, though, Johnson accumulated five rings during the 1980s, routinely besting Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics.

Taking those five rings into account, the number of awards Johnson has won, and a better overall game, the conclusion here is the Lakers icon stands above his counterpart when it comes to the greatest point guard to ever grace an NBA court. Don’t count Curry out just yet, though, as he still has a couple more years in his career to close the tight gap with Johnson.

All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.