Stephen Curry will go down as one of the greatest to ever play in the NBA. But for all of his accomplishments, he wouldn’t come close to greatness without all the guys he played with in the Golden State Warriors.

With that said, we take this opportunity to assess the ten best individuals to ever play with the greatest shooter of all time.

10 Jordan Poole

Setting aside all the drama he caused during his time in Golden State, Jordan Poole remains one of the most talented guards Curry has played with. Exceeding all expectations as the 28th pick during the 2019 Draft, the 6-foot-4 stud took his game to the next level by averaging 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game in the 2022-23 season.

Unfortunately, his lack of effort on defense and issues with Draymond Green led to a trade that sent Poole to the Washington Wizards. Nevertheless, his insane talent helped Curry clinch his fourth ring in 2022, a feat that deserves recognition on this list.

9 David Lee

Before Curry became the league’s best shooter, there was a time when Golden State was struggling to become relevant. During that period, David Lee was present from the point guard’s sophomore campaign, until the year they won their first ring together in 2015.

Throughout his five-year stint as a Warrior, Lee averaged 16.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. The 6-foot-9 power forward helped Curry and Golden State into its evolution from playoff hopefuls to championship contenders during his time there.

Green eventually took over his role, and Lee was relegated to a bench role before he left the Warriors. Nevertheless, his contribution to transforming Curry and the Warriors is still important to how things played out in the Bay.

8 Andrew Bogut

As impressive as the first iteration of the Death Lineup was, the Warriors could never have won their first ring without Andrew Bogut manning the post. While most of the focus was on Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala, Bogut’s imposing presence below the rim and setting screens for his teammates helped the squad get out of the tough Western Conference.

As it stands, Bogut’s averages of 6.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game during his five-year run as a Warrior were more than enough to give Curry an able enforcer to rely on.

7 Shaun Livingston

Being one of Curry’s best teammates doesn’t mean sharing the court with him. This is exactly the case with Shaun Livingston’s time as a Warrior and how he played off the bench during his five-season run there.

During that time, Livingston averaged 5.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. While those numbers look measly, it’s his veteran presence that gave Curry enough time to rest. This working relationship lasted from 2014 to 2019, the very same period when Golden State appeared in consecutive Finals appearances.

6 Harrison Barnes

Before Kevin Durant and Andrew Wiggins played for Golden State, it was Harrison Barnes who made the Death Lineup work. The forward played credible defense on the wing while spacing the floor on the other end, using his 37% shooting rate from the 3-point line during his time as a Warrior.

With Barnes on the floor, Curry was able to do his thing and shoot lights out from the perimeter. But due to Durant coming to town back then, Barnes would sign with the Dallas Mavericks instead of continuing on as a Warrior.

5 Andrew Wiggins

Speaking of Wiggins, the former number one pick is an essential piece that allowed Curry to win his fourth ring in Golden State. After several seasons of disappointing finishes, the Warriors were able to return to the Finals with the Canadian star as their starting small forward.

Filling in the role Kevin Durant once played for the Warriors, Wiggins stepped up by averaging 17.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. His steady presence on the wing gave Curry another offensive option to fall back on and a trusted piece to carry the defensive slack.

4 Andre Iguodala

Even with Barnes and Durant in the lineup, Curry benefited a lot from having Andre Iguodala as his teammate. The former Philadelphia 76ers star arrived during the 2013-14 season and immediately left his mark on the team.

In the eight seasons "Iggy" served as a Warrior, the All-Star forward notched averages of 6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. But more than those numbers, Iguodala’s impressive two-way game and his leadership in the lineup helped mold Curry into a leader of his own. As it seems, these intangibles have made the four-time NBA champion one of Curry’s best teammates over the years.

Golden State Warriors' big three postseason statistics Stephen Curry Klay Thompson Draymond Green Minutes Played 37.4 36.9 34.7 Points 27.0 19.2 11.6 Assists 6.2 2.2 6.2 Rebounds 5.3 4.0 8.9 Steals 1.5 0.9 1.5 Blocks 0.3 0.5 1.4 Field-Goal Percentage (%) .453 .436 .449 Three-Point Percentage (%) .397 .405 .304 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

3 Kevin Durant

Among all the guys Curry has played throughout his career, none have surpassed Kevin Durant in terms of overall talent. This is seen during the All-Star forward’s three-season run as the Warriors’ starting small forward, a time when he averaged 25.8 points,7.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game.

The arrival of Durant instantly elevated the Warriors as a whole and gave Curry the chance to win two consecutive championships. Without the 13-time All-Star, though, the Baby-Faced Assassin’s legacy wouldn't be the same.

2 Klay Thompson

For all of his strengths on the court, it’s a boon for Curry to play alongside a talented shooter like Klay Thompson. The four-time NBA champion’s 41% success rate from downtown, coupled with averages of 19.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, works incredibly well with Curry’s skill set.

As such, the results these Splash Brothers have accomplished throughout their whole time of playing together speak louder than everything else. With a number of rings and personal accolades along the way, Thompson is truly one teammate that makes Curry a lot better.

1 Draymond Green

While Durant and Thompson each have their own arguments as to why they’re Curry’s best teammate, Draymond Green stands tall above the two. For starters, the four-time All-Star forward’s skill set unlocks Curry as his multi-position defense is unmatched by anyone on the Warriors roster.

With Green playing alongside Curry, the latter gets to focus on creating his own shot, breaking the opposing team’s defense, and making plays for his teammates. The forward’s high basketball intellect and leadership also play well with Curry’s personality, which results in a great working relationship between the two.

It remains to be seen if other players will be able to topple those on this list of Stephen Curry’s best teammates ever. Maybe Chris Paul can be one, or maybe Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody can establish themselves further. Whatever the case may be, it will be interesting to see who steps up to help Curry and the Warriors this 2023-24 season.

