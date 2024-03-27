Highlights The Warriors secured a crucial road win over the Heat and have a one-game lead on the Rockets for the final Western Conference play-in spot.

It was a balanced effort from Golden State, led by Klay Thompson with 28 points and three of the other four starters scoring 17 or more points.

After the win, Curry explained how the Warriors' road success has made them believe they can still compete with any team in a playoff series.

The Golden State Warriors picked up a pivotal 113-92 road victory over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. The win means they hold a full one-game lead on the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference over the Houston Rockets and sit 2.5 games behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the No. 9 seed.

The dominant road victory against a shorthanded Heat squad without Jimmy Butler was fueled by a well-rounded effort from Golden State's starting five and some reliable bench production. Four of the team's five starters scored in double figures, led by Klay Thompson, who was reinserted as a starter, with 28 points.

Jonathan Kuminga scored 28 points, while Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins each added 17. Draymond Green, the lone starter not to score in double figures, was a difference-maker in every other way the team needed, totaling nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

Curry Buying Stock in Warriors' Ability to Beat Anyone

Golden State's star addressed what makes this group believe they can still contend

The victory moved the Warriors to 37-34 and bumped their road record to 19-15.

Curry was asked what stands out about the Warriors' road success this season and explained that's why the Warriors believe they can beat any team in the NBA, as NBC Sports Bay Area highlighted.

"That's why we think we're still a good team that can beat anybody. Our defense can travel; we've had good performances. Even at home we've had big leads on good teams but have let them slip ... You are what your record is, that's what the line is, but we do feel like we've kind of underachieved on that front. But there's still [a] belief that if you can get hot, that you can establish the identity that you need to have to be a team that can win four games against anybody in the Western Conference in a playoff series. Until we don't have that opportunity anymore, we're going to still believe it." — Stephen Curry

Curry's confidence shouldn't surprise anyone; it's what he and Steve Kerr, among others, have preached throughout an up-and-down season. Golden State winning games like Tuesday's against the Heat, regardless of whether the opponent is shorthanded or not, has left them in control of their own destiny when it comes to pushing into the postseason.

And facing this Warriors team in a play-in game and potentially facing them in a full playoff series won't be something any opponent will look forward to.

Warriors’ Playoff Outlook Reliant on Fending off Red-Hot Rockets

Curry and company have work to do to secure their spot in the play-in tournament

As important as Tuesday's victory over the Heat was, it doesn't change that the Warriors now have the Rockets on their heels as the final stretch of the season approaches. Golden State is one game ahead of Houston (36-35) for the No. 10 seed in the West, and both teams have 11 games remaining in the regular season.

To add more drama to the final postseason push, the Warriors and Rockets will meet again this season on April 4 in a game in Houston. Of Golden State's remaining 11 games, they'll face five teams likely bound for the playoffs: the Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks (twice), Lakers, and New Orleans Pelicans.

Not one of those teams currently sits higher than No. 5 in their respective conference, but each opponent still has plenty to play for and is also jockeying for playoff position.