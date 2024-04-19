Highlights Stephen Curry is set to be a free agent in 2026 and, even at age 36, has played at an elite level.

Warriors teammate Klay Thompson will be a free agent this offseason, potentially sparking the beginning of a major change.

The Heat and Knicks could make sense as potential destinations for Curry.

The Golden State Warriors concluded their 2023-2024 season by being ousted by the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In Tournament.

Klay Thompson will be up for free agency and could be moving on, and Draymond Green faces an uncertain future with the franchise.

Both are 34 years old and were pillars of the Warriors' dynasty that won four championships in less than a decade, but they are also clearly past their prime. If you ask Stephen Curry though, he couldn't see himself without them.

Head coach Steve Kerr also wants to see Thompson back despite the Splash Brothers' zero points on 0-of-10 shooting in their loss to the Kings.

It's important to note that Warriors' owner Joe Lacob is on the record saying he wants to get under the luxury tax next season during an appearance on The TK Show with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami.

"Our Plan 1, or 1A, is that we'd like to be out of the tax, and we think that we have a way to do that. That kind of is the plan, not just under the second apron. I'll tell you why that's important because the truth is, we need to be out of the tax two years out of the next four in order to get this repeater thing off our books. We don't want to be a repeater. It's just so prohibitive, not to say we wouldn't do it if we had to, but you've gotta look at what the downside is to doing that. So, that's the plan, is to try to do that, and we think we can keep our team together and retain even the players that are, we might be able to bring players back at different numbers and so on."

With the 36-year-old Curry having a strong desire to win, and with the Warriors' desire to get under the luxury tax, it might make sense for the Warriors to trade their franchise icon and get a jumpstart on their rebuild/retool.

Let's take a look at potential trades that could make sense for the two-time MVP.

Miami Heat

Butler and Curry could get the Heat over the hump

The Miami Heat need to go all in if they want to cash in on winning at least one championship while they still have Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo on their roster.

Their ability to find gems through late in the draft, free agency and in a pool of undrafted players and veteran players is undeniable. It's what helped them emerge from the Play-In Tournament to the NBA Finals in 2023.

However, Butler still had to carry a lot of the offensive load since the Heat lacked a true shot creator beside him since Tyler Herro went down. Herro is a proven 20-point scorer, but he has yet to prove that he can actually carry the scoring load on a consistent basis in the playoffs.

To maximize Butler's impact on the court, it may be best to bring in a better scorer beside him and let him expend more of his energies on shutting down the best player on the other team.

That's where Curry can come in, as he's a proven winner who is no stranger to the ball-movement heavy offense the Heat run. Curry is notorious for moving without the ball and maneuvering off ball screens, which will instantly make the Heat's offense more dynamic.

The Heat could send out Terry Rozier, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Herro, and their 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030 first-round draft picks in exchange for Curry.

Rozier and Herro could then be flipped to contenders for more future assets and Jaquez, a young forward with tremendous all-around potential, could be a building block for the Warriors' future.

This trade makes sense for both sides. It gives the Warriors a tremendous building block and future assets to work with, and they'll be doing right by their franchise icon by shipping him to a contender.

New York Knicks

Brunson and Curry could work well as backcourt partners

The New York Knicks already have Jalen Brunson, who is almost a decade younger and arguably better than Curry at this point, locked in as their starting point guard for years to come.

However, with positionless basketball becoming increasingly popular, the Knicks could just start both of them next to each other, as Brunson has excelled as a starting shooting guard next to Luka Dončić during his last season with the Dallas Mavericks.

A backcourt of Brunson and Curry may be small, unlike the backcourt of Dončić and Brunson, but Curry's greatness and winning pedigree alone should be enough to offset many of those concerns.

The Knicks are also equipped with a ton of guard and wing depth to help stagger their minutes, with OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo all capable of sliding in next to both players. Additionally, the Knicks have plenty of rim protection to cover for the defensive lapses of their point-of-attack defenders.

The differences in the ways both Brunson and Curry get their points on the board could also end up meshing well together, leaving opposing defenses on their toes. Brunson excels at shooting off the dribble, hitting the floater, and attacking defenders with his crafty dribbling and brute strength, making him dangerous in the paint and midrange.

Shots Made Assisted and Unassisted - 2023-2024 Player Assisted Unassisted Stephen Curry 335 315 Jalen Brunson 184 322

Because Brunson will attract a ton of defensive attention with the ability to score with the ball in his hands, that'll free up Curry to get open even more. The atmosphere of Madison Square Garden will be electric after each 3-pointer made by Steph.

A potential package could send Julius Randle, Bojan Bogdanovic, and their first-round picks in 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030 to contenders. The Warriors could then receive more future assets in the form of picks and young talent.

Brooklyn Nets

Curry could help bring the Nets back to relevancy

The Brooklyn Nets could make sense for Curry, as they could have between $80 and $90 million in cap space in 2025, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN.

Curry is set to earn $59,606,817 in the 2025-2026 season, which will eat into nearly two-thirds of the higher end of that projection.

However, Curry will also be a free agent in 2026, so the Nets could work with Curry and offer him a lucrative but more team-friendly deal since he'll be 38 years old at the time of his next contract and to accommodate another star.

LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Paul George, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson could all be free agents in the summer of 2025. James and George could also opt for free agency as soon as this offseason.

Kevin Durant will also be available in free agency in 2026. Given his familiarity with the Nets and playing with Curry, he could be enticed to give Brooklyn another shot if they manage to at least keep Mikal Bridges and Nic Claxton in the fold since both will be instrumental in providing defense and a scoring punch when needed.

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Bam Adebayo are also slated to be free agents in 2026, as either could also be brought in to bolster their defense if their current teams don't retain them.

The Nets could offer expiring contracts in Ben Simmons, Dennis Schröder, the Suns' first-round picks (2025, 2027, 2029) they acquired in the trade that sent out Durant and their own 2030 first-rounder. They could also dangle young pieces in Cam Thomas and Noah Clowney, who the Warriors could either look to have as building blocks or be used to acquire future assets or a future star down the line.

Simmons and Schröder could also be flipped for future assets or alongside future assets to bring in a young star on a similarly priced contract.

Unless Curry explicitly wants to play with one of these stars and both are open to Brooklyn, it's highly unlikely this trade will go down. But Brooklyn needs to think about adding star power if they want to keep Bridges happy and in the fold.

Phoenix Suns

Curry and Durant reuniting could be what Suns need

The Suns' window to win with Durant on their roster is short, and as currently constructed, their chances to win a championship are shrinking by the day.

Devin Booker helped revitalize the Suns after a decade of absolute dread, but now might be the time for the Suns to go all in and make an unpopular decision, similar to what the Toronto Raptors did in 2018 when they traded away their franchise icon in DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard, which ended up bringing them a championship.

The Suns could have a chance to do the same in this situation if they trade Booker for Curry. Curry is a proven winner and has teamed up with Durant before to form one of the deadliest duos ever.

Although both are five years older than when they last teamed up, they're still performing near the peak of their powers. Durant is a midrange machine who can score in many ways, while Curry doesn't need to have the ball in his hands to light it up.

The Suns will also be adding a traditional point guard, whereas Booker and Bradley Beal had to do their best to learn the position on the fly, which is far from easy.

The Suns are looking at the inevitability of blowing up this roster with Durant aging, so while they still have the 2026 free agent to be near his peak, they might as well take a massive gamble and go for it all.

Otherwise, assuming the Suns don't win a championship this season or next, they could be forced to trade Durant during the 2025 offseason so that they don't lose him for nothing, which will effectively force them into a rebuild.

Booker, a 2028 free agent, will also be one year away from his 30th birthday, so the Suns might elect to trade him for future assets, so they can rebuild/retool properly.

The Suns have just two second-round picks to their name between now and 2030, so they'd likely look to add first-round picks in a KD or Booker trade.

Booker would give the Warriors a young star they could quickly retool around, or they could reroute him elsewhere and get a couple of young players with tremendous upside and draft capital.

The Suns will likely play it safe and give Booker and KD one last shot to win it together, but both sides should consider this.