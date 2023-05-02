Stephen Ireland caused a bit of a stir online when he was asked to name some of the best players he encountered during his career and appeared to take aim at Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.

And now, the former Manchester City man has explained his answer, even saying that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo failed to perform at their best when he played against them.

The Irishman spent five years in Manchester and then had spells with Aston Villa and Newcastle United, before ending his Premier League days at Stoke City.

He encountered some of the greatest players during his time in the top flight, with him coming up against Chelsea teams in their most dominant era and a Manchester United squad that won five titles in seven seasons.

What did Ireland say about Gerrard and Lampard?

But when asked to select some of the players who gave him a really tough game, the midfielder gave an answer that shocked people.

The Irishman said that when he came up against some of the best midfielders of that time, he did not feel tested by them.

“Really tough because there’s a lot of players I played with, names you’d expect to be good but they weren’t,” he said in the video.

“I’ve played against huge names and on the day they’ve never kind of got the better of me, I never played against someone and thought ‘Wow, these are incredible'.

“Steven Gerrard for example, Frank Lampard, every time I played against them I’ve got the better of them.

“Even though they’re incredible players, I’ve never had a game where I thought ‘God, I’m out of my depth’, that was never the case.

“Eden Hazard was incredible to play against, absolutely frightening. Playing with Shaun Wright Phillips was fantastic I loved playing with him, Robinho was very, very good, Vincent Kompany was good at the time I suppose.

“That year when I got player of the year at Man City, we had a very good squad, everyone played out of their skin but I was just better than everybody in that season.”

Football fans were baffled by his comments, with Ireland dismissing some of the best players to grace the league.

And following that, the former Stoke man has come out to elaborate on what he said.

“As a footballer, and other players will relate to this, you get asked who is the best player you’ve played against,” he told talkSPORT.

“Your experience is different to that of a fan because I’ve played for Manchester City in a pre-season friendly against Barcelona.

“Lionel Messi played, he wasn’t good. We won the game. I can’t say that Messi is the best player I’ve played against because my experience in that game was that he wasn’t good.

“My point was that as much as these lads are unbelievable and legends of the game, and rightly so, when I played against them personally I never kind of got into the changing rooms afterwards and thought ‘wow, they were incredible, they handed my a*** to me’.

“I always thought I competed well enough with them in the moment. Of course, over a career, you cannot compare. It is day and night.

“I played against Cristiano Ronaldo four or five times for Manchester City against Manchester United and we won every single game we played against him.

“So it is very hard for me to say that Ronaldo is the best player I have played against. I can only go off their performance on the day against me.

“Hence why I said Cesc Fabregas. Every time I played against him, very good. Eden Hazard, very, very good. So that is my opinion based on that question.”

He might not have got Ronaldo or Messi on their best day, but there are probably countless players who would say both legends were the toughest they ever faced.