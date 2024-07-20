Highlights The NFL may expand to 18 games for schedule balance and added revenue.

There are concerns over player health with a longer season.

Expansion would likely mean new bye week structure and new date for the Super Bowl.

Ever since the NFL expanded to a 17-game season in 2021, it felt like a gateway to an eventual expansion to 18 games.

After all, 18 games would be a lot easier for the league to schedule, as it would ensure each team gets an even amount of home and away games every season.

There are obvious concerns regarding a longer season, mainly the health and safety of the players. After all, 17 football games are grueling enough, so 18 could add more wear and tear on players.

Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones however, believes the players would embrace an 18-game season if the financial numbers made sense.

Speaking on the Scoop City podcast, Jones said:

I’m on the competition committee. We’ve talked about this knowing that it’s probably inevitable. I do know, at the end of the day, the players enjoy the compensation that’s coming their way, and they get, for the most part, half of every revenue dollar that comes through the door. So certainly getting paid well. We all know when we go to 18 games, our revenue’s going to jump, and certainly should only help in terms of money available to pay players and get players the compensation.

There are certain things the NFL would need to figure out if they did expand to 18 games.

18 Regular Season Games Would Mean One Fewer Preseason Game

Would the league expand rosters or add another bye week?

If an 18-game season is the NFL's end goal, they're going to have to sell it to the NFLPA.

With the added physicality and potential for injuries by expanding the season, recovery time will probably be very important for the players. That would probably mean adding an extra bye week for teams. If the NFL were to follow the CFL model, the CFL gives each of their teams two bye weeks on an 18-game schedule.

However, Joe Burrow recently suggested an alternative to rotating bye weeks.

Maybe you could do something like: The first bye is kind of how we have it now, and the second bye everybody has it at once, and you make it like the Pro Bowl week, like an All-Star break for the NBA. I don't know, people get paid a lot of money to have those discussions and make those decisions. But, we'll see how it plays out.

The NFL did try two bye weeks in the past, but that experiment lasted only one season, back in 1993. Among the major setbacks were poor planning and perhaps the league not having enough teams, as some weeks featured just 10 games, and entire divisions being on a bye in the same week.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The NFL's current Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFLPA expires in March 2031, meaning any expansion to 18 games would likely only happen if it was written into the next CBA.

Earlier this offseason, Goodell threw out the possibility of what an 18-game season would look like, including scheduling the Super Bowl the day before Presidents Day, so most of the country could watch the Super Bowl while being off work the next day.

Two preseason games

18 regular season games

Season calendar extended by one week

Super Bowl Sunday lands on a three-day weekend

Holiday the day after the Super Bowl (Presidents Day)

Presidents Day takes place on the third Monday of every February. If say the Super Bowl were to take place the day before Presidents Day in 2025,that would mean the game being played on February 16th, rather than its current date of February 9th.

Assuming one preseason game is removed, would that mean starting the season on Labor Day weekend to allow for a midseason league-wide bye week?

These are all questions the NFL would need to address if they want to come to the bargaining table with an 18-game season plan that works for the players.

