The Dallas Cowboys' lack of bite behind Jerry Jones' bark about being "all in" this offseason has been discussed ad nauseam. Whether his intentions were misconstrued or not, the franchise's lethargic approach to free agency thus far has been quite startling to many outside observers.

Within the building, there is no panic. Stephen Jones, Dallas' Executive Vice President, pointed to the team's desire to ink their three soon-to-be free agent superstars to long-term deals as the primary reason for engaging only in minor transactions during a radio hit ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

When we're all said and done, we max out our salary cap every year. We will have done that and what comes with having a good roster, which we do, we also are looking towards signing our own guys. It doesn't mean it happens overnight. When you're wanting to sign players like Dak [Prescott] and Micah [Parsons] and CeeDee [Lamb], then certainly you have to hold money back if you want to have a realistic chance of signing those guys.

As of now, the Cowboys have a shade over $6 million in cap space per Spotrac. That value is double the total Dallas spent on its lone external free agent acquisition, linebacker Eric Kendricks, during the first month of free agency.

Dallas' Extensions And Increased Free Agent Activity Go Hand-In-Hand

The Cowboys would free up more cap space by extending Prescott and Lamb

Dallas' scarce amount of cap space supports Jones' assertion regarding the "maxing out" of the salary cap each year. There's also legitimacy to his claim of putting together a good roster by "signing our own guys", which has been the Cowboys' biggest obstacle at partaking in this free agent cycle.

Dak Prescott ($55.5 million) and CeeDee Lamb ($18.0 million) currently carry the team's largest and third-largest cap hits, and combine to account for 28.2% of Dallas' total cap. Extensions for both would free up immense space, with Lamb's alone generating as much as $11.3 million. Securing his services long-term is a priority, but doesn't outweigh the need to get something done with Prescott.

The 2023 MVP runner-up's extension is by far the biggest elephant in Jerry World. A small restructure of his contract in March pushed another $4 million onto his slated 2025 cap hit, raising it north of $40 million. That amount will land on the Cowboys' cap whether he is on their roster or not. This reality, plus his no-trade and no franchise-tag clauses, gives him all the leverage in negotiations with the team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: If Dak Prescott takes the Cowboys to Super Bowl 59 this year, his ninth as the team's starter, he'll join Peyton Manning and Matt Ryan as the second-longest tenured starting QBs to make their first Super Bowl appearance since 1980. Only Ken Anderson (10 seasons) spent more time as a starter before finally taking his Cincinnati Bengals to the big game in 1981 (ESPN).

As Jones said, re-signing superstars doesn't "happen overnight." This is especially true when only one side, the team, is desperate to reach a new agreement. While Dallas' franchise quarterback has them pinned between a rock and a hard place, Lamb and Micah Parsons are not attending voluntary workouts, making it even more difficult to find common ground with any member of the trio.

Cowboys Receiving Numbers - 2023 Player Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns CeeDee Lamb (WR) 181 135 1,749 12 Jake Ferguson (TE) 102 71 761 5 Brandin Cooks (WR) 81 54 657 8 Tony Pollard (RB) 67 55 311 0 Michael Gallup (WR) 57 34 418 2

Once the Cowboys can break through on a pact with one of the three, the floodgates could open on their free agent pursuits. This deep into the new league year, there is a ton of value to be had. Whatever space they create, along with the $9.5 million coming post-June 1st from the release of Michael Gallup, will be used to fill various needs and maximize their chances of breaking their near-30-year Super Bowl drought in 2024.

