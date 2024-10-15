Former world number five Stephen Lee held nothing back when asked about the prospect of him returning to snooker after a 12-year ban. He was suspended back in October 2012 after two bookmakers alerted authorities to suspicious betting patterns in a Premier League match with John Higgins.

This wasn't an isolated incident, either, as Lee would go on to be found guilty of a further seven counts of match fixing by the sport's governing body, the WPBSA. Charged with 'accepting payment to influence the outcome of a match', an investigation revealed that Lee had deliberately lost two matches at the 2008 Malta Cup and agreed to drop the opening frame in two other matches at the 2008 UK Championship.

Lee was found to be working with a number of betting syndicates, who were placing wagers on exact match scores and individual frame outcomes. His involvement would cost Lee dearly, as he was slapped with a ban from the sport until October 2024. The punishment was the most severe in the history of the game before Chinese duo Liang Wenbo and Li Hang were given lifetime bans from the sport last year.

At the time, the WPBSA's head of disciplinary Nigel Mawer reasoned that the ban was essentially a lifetime one, stating, per The Sun: "I think it is highly unlikely that Stephen Lee will be able to come back to the sport at this level… We don’t take great pleasure out of that – this is a case of a fantastic snooker player who has thrown it all away through making the wrong decisions."

What Stephen Lee has Said About A Snooker Comeback

He has addressed speculation on several occasions

Lee disagreed with that assessment when speaking back in 2022. With two years still remaining on his ban at the time, he stated: "I must get asked this weekly, daily, minutely… I would like to say no, but I am still capable of playing. Let’s see what happens in two years. It’s not a no, and not a yes."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Stephen Lee made 184 century breaks in his professional snooker career.

The ban is now at an end after it expired this past weekend, but Lee's most recent comments on a return to the sport suggest that he has accepted that his time has passed. Responding to a fan on Facebook earlier this year, he said the following:

"Not a chance of it, my friend. I struggle to break off nowadays. It’s down to my son now."

Even if Lee was tempted to try his hand at the sport that made him famous once again, a £125,000 bill owed to the WPBSA in legal fees would be a major stumbling block. The amount owed by Lee kept rising each time he unsuccessfully appealed against his ban, quickly reaching six figures.

A spokesperson for the governing body confirmed: "Stephen Lee would need to reach a satisfactory agreement with the WPBSA over settlement of his costs before he could play."

Lee would need to pay up before being eligible to tak part in the Q Tour, the WSF Championship or Q School, which he would have to do to qualify for next season's World Snooker Tour.

Without a resolution, Lee is effectively banned from competing at any recognised level of the game. Now 50 years old, his time in the spotlight may be over for good.