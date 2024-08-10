Highlights Former Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore is set to meet with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.

Gilmore could bring experience, pedigree, and versatility to bolster the Vikings' secondary.

Still a solid contributor in recent years, Gilmore has been waiting for the right NFL opportunity following three seasons with different teams.

There are still several notable NFL veterans waiting to find their next team, and it appears a former Pro Bowler may soon have one.

After spending much of this offseason biding his time and waiting for the right opportunity, Stephon Gilmore is set to fly to Minneapolis on Sunday and will meet with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, according to NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

Gilmore spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys, and recorded two interceptions, playing in all 17 games of the season.

Are The Vikings a Fit For Gilmore?

Gilmore would likely fill a complimentary role for a young Vikings secondary.

Gilmore certainly has the veteran presence and established pedigree to come in and help an NFL locker room.

Gilmore's accomplished a lot in his 12 seasons, including:

Five-time Pro Bowler

Defensive Player of the Year (2019)

Two-time first-team All Pro

Super Bowl champion (2018)

Gilmore was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2012 draft and spent his first five seasons in Buffalo, before signing with the division rival New England Patriots, where he experienced most of his success.

Gilmore played in two Super Bowls with the Patriots, winning Super Bowl 53 in what was a defensive masterpiece from the Patriots, and Gilmore in particular.

Since leaving the Patriots after the 2020 season, Gilmore has played for three different teams in three seasons. While he has still been a solid NFL contributor, he hasn't quite been the game wrecker he was in New England.

Stephon Gilmore's Stats Since Leaving New England Year Team Passes Defended Interceptions 2021 Carolina Panthers 2 2 2022 Indianapolis Colts 11 2 2023 Dallas Cowboys 13 2

The Vikings have a void to fill, having lost Mekhi Blackmon for the season to a torn ACL in training camp. They also made a trade with Dallas, swapping corners by sending Andrew Booth to Dallas for Nahshon Wright.

The Vikings will certainly want to improve on their pass defense from 2023, as they finished 24th, allowing 234.5 passing yards per game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Minnesota Vikings' defense allowed 25.1 completions per game in 2023, the most in the NFL.

They'll also have to deal with potentially three high-octane offenses in the NFC North, with Caleb Williams and the Bears expected to be the league's new darlings, along with the Detroit Lions, who really broke out last season, and the Jordan Love-led Green Bay Packers, who really came alive in the second half of 2023.

Seaking to Josina Anderson earlier this offseason, Gilmore felt there was no need to rush into his next NFL stop.

I'm still focused on playing, but it has to be the right opportunity. I feel like it's the age thing with some of these teams. If I was 28, I would already have been signed by now; at the same time, I know the value I still bring," Gilmore said. "If you watch the tape, I feel like I played well the last two years, and literally almost played every snap last year.

Gilmore simply has been waiting for the right opportunity, feeling no need to rush into his next stop.

[I'm] being patient right now. I feel good. Year 13, been playing a long time. So I'm just being patient and waiting for the right opportunity.

We'll soon find out if the Vikings are indeed that right opportunity when Gilmore meets with the team on Monday.

