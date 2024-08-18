Highlights Stephon Gilmore was once considered to be one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, but found himself unsigned well into training camp this year.

He's now found a home with the Minnesota Vikings, who were in need of depth in their secondary.

After signing Gilmore, how much will he improve the Vikings secondary? Does the team get better as a whole?

With training camps across the league essentially wrapped up, the preseason well underway, and the regular season just a couple of weeks out now, most people in the NFL world wouldn't have expected to hear about any more big-name players being signed this offseason.

However, it turns out that was wrong.

On Sunday morning, it was announced that Stephon Gilmore would be signing with the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year deal, worth up to $10 million, per Ian Rapoport.

Gilmore was once considered to be one of the best cornerbacks in the league, but has fallen from that status a bit over the past year or two.

Gilmore had originally stated he wanted to sign with a contender before choosing the Vikings.

With Gilmore now on the roster, how much better does he make the Vikings' secondary? Does this signing improve their chances in 2024 at all?

Why Did The Vikings Sign Gilmore?

Some unfortunate events have led to Minnesota needing help in the secondary.

The cornerback position in particular has been a spot the Vikings have been looking to upgrade recently.

They targeted it in the NFL Draft , using a fourth-round selection on Kyhree Jackson. Jackson, in one of the most tragic NFL-related events in recent memory, passed away this offseason.

The year prior, Minnesota used a third-round selection on Mekhi Blackmon , who they'd hoped to develop into a starting-caliber player over the next couple of seasons. Unfortunately, Blackmon tore his ACL earlier in training camp, leaving him out for the season.

Vikings CB Depth Without Gilmore Player 2023 Production Shaq Griffin 1 INT, 5 PD, 39 tackles Byron Murphy Jr. 3 INT, 13 PD, 1 FF, 57 tackles Fabian Moreau 1 INT, 7 PD, 46 tackles A.J. Green III 1 tackle

Byron Murphy Jr. has become a pretty solid corner for the Vikings, but aside from him, there was a severe lack of proven talent on the roster at this position.

Minnesota will hope Gilmore can provide some stability at the position, but at his age, how much of a contributor can he really be?

What Can Gilmore Bring to the Vikings?

Minnesota will hope Gilmore can resurrect the former version of himself.

There was a time in which Stephon Gilmore was unanimously considered to be one of the best cornerbacks and best defenders in all football. For a time, in 2019 at least, he was the best defender in the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 2019 season was an incredible one for Gilmore. During that year, he led the NFL in interceptions (6) and passes defended (20). Gilmore also had 53 tackles on the year, and returned two of his interceptions for touchdowns. In appreciation of his efforts, Gilmore was named a First Team All-Pro, and, in an even higher honor, he was given the award as the Defensive Player of the Year.

Gilmore was on top of the football world in the late 2010s, being named a First-Team All-Pro in both 2018 and 2019. That was part of an impressive stretch of Pro Bowl appearances, in which Gilmore made the Bowl in five out of six straight years, from 2016 to 2021.

Stephon Gilmore in 2023 Category Totals Games 17 Interceptions 2 Passes Defended 13 Forced Fumbles 1 Tackles 68

The prime of Gilmore's career came with the New England Patriots , but since leaving the team, he hasn't been able to play at the same level. He's been on three different teams in the past three years, with his latest stint as a member of the Dallas Cowboys in 2023.

Gilmore wasn't bad last year, but he wasn't close to the version of himself from four or five years ago. He's dropped a bit in each relevant statistic over the past couple of seasons, and at the age of 33, it's unlikely we will see him return to that form.

However, he could still be a solid addition to Minnesota in 2024. Gilmore still plays at a serviceable level, and had a solid 13 passes defended in 2023. If he can match that performance in 2024, he'll be a depth upgrade at the very least.

Gilmore could also pass on some wisdom to some of the younger defenders on the Vikings' roster as well.

