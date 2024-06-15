Highlights Stephon Gilmore isn't stressing his free agency, preaching and practicing a patient approach as June wanes on.

Gilmore's comments indicate he is seeking out an opportunity with a contender more than a big payday.

The 2019 DPOY's impressive versatility and solid run defense make him an ideal fit for many different teams.

Stephon Gilmore, the consensus top corner remaining on the NFL's free agent market, has spent this offseason recovering from a torn labrum he suffered in Week 18 of the 2023 campaign. That injury is the primary reason he hasn't found his next team yet, but he's not worried about forcing the issue.

When speaking at Tom Brady's New England Patriots' Hall of Fame induction on Wednesday evening, Gilmore told reporters that at this stage of his career, he's more concerned with waiting for the right fit for his services to come calling than signing just for the sake of it.

[I'm] being patient right now. I feel good. Year 13, been playing a long time. So I'm just being patient and waiting for the right opportunity.

Gilmore's quote, courtesy of Nick O'Malley from MassLive, hints he's intent on joining a team he perceives to be a Super Bowl contender. He didn't completely eliminate a potential return to New England, but did say he and the franchise haven't had any discussions concerning a deal.

Gilmore Can Fit In Practically Any Defensive System

His versatility makes him a major asset

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Gilmore has bounced around the league since winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. He played for the Patriots in 2020, then was traded to the Carolina Panthers for the second half of the 2021 season. He signed with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, and was flipped to the Dallas Cowboys in a salary dump last March. But one man's trash is another man's treasure, and the Cowboys struck gold with him.

Stephon Gilmore 2023 Campaign Metric Totals Games (Starts) 17 (17) Tackles 68 Passes Defended 13 Interceptions 2 PFF Grade 71.2 PFF Position Rank 35th/127

Those numbers came as a boundary corner; the year prior, with Indy, he lived in the slot and excelled there, too. According to Pro Football Focus, when specifically aligned in the slot in 2022, Gilmore sported a 98th percentile coverage grade. That season, he was also in the 92nd percentile for overall coverage and 93rd percentile in single coverage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: PFF charted Stephon Gilmore's man coverage grade from 2018-22 as 90.1. The only two corners to have an overall coverage grade above that mark in 2023 were Jaylon Johnson (91.0) and Sauce Gardner (90.8).

Gilmore admittedly hasn't been as sharp when asked to play zone coverage, but he makes up for it with strong contributions in the run game. He has recorded a new career-high in tackles each of the last two years, and ranked 26th in that aspect among 121 qualified corners in 2023, per PFF.

As things stand, none of the teams Gilmore has been tied to by analysts shape as contenders beyond the Cowboys. Jaycee Horn has already advocated for the Panthers to bring him in; the Washington Commanders' Dallas-to-D.C. pipeline also sticks out. If he ends up getting antsy in pursuit of his next contract, one of those destinations seems like a logical fit.

However, good things come to those who wait. The Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers may be interested in making him their No. 2 corner alongside their projected top CB -- Jaire Alexander, Derek Stingley Jr. and Joey Porter Jr., respectively -- later in June or July to elevate their Super Bowl outlook. Other contenders could also eventually have a need to fill due to injury. The longer he waits, the more likely it is Gilmore's patience will pay off.

Source: Nick O'Malley

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.