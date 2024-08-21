Two of Chelsea's senior stars have had their future's plunged into doubt with just nine days left in the transfer window - after Blues boss Enzo Maresca stated that senior stars Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell will 'struggle' to garner minutes at Stamford Bridge after another huge transfer window in west London.

Sterling was a key signing two seasons ago, but the former Manchester City star has since seen Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and Pedro Neto join among others in the subsequent period under owner Todd Boehly, who has spent big in recent transfer windows in a bid to set Chelsea's squad up for the future. But with young signings comes an exodus - and Chilwell and Sterling, both former England internationals on a combined £525,000-per-week, could be on their way out.

Sterling and Chilwell 'Won't Have Minutes' at Chelsea

The England duo have been exiled by Enzo Maresca

Speaking on Wednesday, the Italian boss brutally shut down the notion of any minutes for Sterling, before Chilwell was also told that he wouldn't be involved with the squad in a double blow for the duo. Maresca said, via Fabrizio Romano:

"I just try to be honest… I told Raheem [Sterling] he’s going to struggle to get minutes with us. Chilly [Ben Chilwell], he’s going to struggle here too. “I’ve been honest, he will have no minutes here” I am not saying Raheem is not a good player but I prefer different kinds of wingers. It’s simple”.

Sterling was left out of City's squad to face City on the opening weekend of the Premier League, and his representatives released a statement stating that they would look to 'seek clarity' on his situation, after it was thought that he would be involved in the team after being utilised throughout pre-season.

Raheem Sterlings's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Assists 4 5th Goals 8 3rd Shots Per Game 1.6 4th Dribbles Per Game 1.5 =3rd Match rating 6.80 8th

With Romano stating that he is now 'out of the Chelsea project', it does open up thoughts as to whether he would be available for transfer before the end of the window, despite being just two years into his Chelsea contract - and it's certainly an interesting proposition to keep in mind over the coming days.

Sterling Could Leave Chelsea Before Window End

The star must find a new club with Maresca not fancying him

David Ornstein reported after Maresca's words that the winger would be seeking a permanent exit away from Chelsea due to him not having a future at the club.

Sterling has supposedly expressed his preference to leave, and trained away from the club on Tuesday and Wednesday after being given days off due to the fact that he wasn't in Maresca's plans for the season ahead - with both parties having had time to assess options. Talks are planned to come to a resolution, and that could see him depart with the transfer window just over a week from closing on August 30.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sterling has made 82 caps for England, scoring 20 goals.

Aston Villa have been offered the winger after some internal talks according to Ben Jacobs, though a deal is not expected to develop due to the costs involved - even if Sterling does reduce his wage demands. Meanwhile, Juventus have also been touted in what would be Sterling's first club abroad having grown up in Queens Park Rangers and Liverpool's academies, before moves to Manchester City and Chelsea in his senior career.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-08-24.