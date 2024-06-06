Highlights Sterling Shepard signs a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, reuniting with Baker Mayfield.

Injuries and offensive struggles with the Giants impacted Shepard's ability to contribute consistently.

Mayfield's efficient 2023 season earned him a contract extension, but he remains hungry to lead the Bucs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding a familiar face to their offense.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, former New York Giants WR Sterling Shepard is signing a one-year deal with the Bucs, reuniting him with his college QB, former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Shepard, 31 years old, has spent his entire eight-year career with the Giants, with most of his production coming within his first five seasons, when he averaged over 700 yards and 60 catches a year.

Related Malik Nabers Will Be Giants First 1k Receiver Since OBJ For years, the team has struggled to find answers at the wide receiver position. Malik Nabers is an elite prospect at the position.

Sterling Shepard Reunites With Former College Quarterback

Shepard and Baker Mayfield played together at Oklahoma

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries derailed Shepard after 2020, as he suffered a torn Achilles in 2021 and a torn ACL in 2022. Recovery, combined with the Giants' offensive struggles, impacted Shepard's ability to be a consistent contributor. As the 2023 campaign wound down, Shepard knew his time in New York was coming to an end (via Giants Wire).

I think this point in time comes for everybody at some point throughout their career. I just look at how blessed I’ve been to be in the same spot for eight years, it’s been a blessing.

During Mayfield's first year at Oklahoma in 2015, Sterling Shepard was a senior and the de-facto WR1. Shepard's numbers that year helped him become a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft:

86 receptions

1,288 yards

11 TDs

Shepard joins a wide receiver room in Tampa that includes newly re-signed Mike Evans, Chris Godwin (who is a free agent after 2024), and second-year wideout Trey Palmer.

Shepard Season Avg. 2016-2020 Category Shepard Receptions 62.6 Receiving yards 703.6 Yards/catch 11.2 TDs 4

NFL Insider Josina Anderson reports that prior to signing, Shepard was heavily contemplating retirement—before his old buddy and teammate Mayfield reached out to him:

It’s hard not to smile right now. I wasn’t expecting this. Three days ago Baker (Mayfield) texted me asking ‘how does your body feel?’ I said, ‘I feel great. How's the baby?’ Baker said, ‘The baby is good.’ Then Baker asked me, ‘man, you think you got one more in you?’ I said, ‘it just has to be right with everything I’ve got going on with my family because I’ve already turned down other opportunities. But I've been kind of thinking about it when I run outside everyday and lift. Plus, when I golf with Saquon (Barkley) he’s been telling me I need to quit playing around because I still got it.’ Then Baker said, ‘well have your agent reach out because I know they threw your name out around here the other day.’

The Buccaneers are looking to build on an encouraging 2023 season, during which they blew past even the lofiest expectations to finish 9-8 and and earn a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round. Mayfield's efficient season cemented his status as an NFL starter, and he earned a three-year, $115M extension from Tampa Bay in the process.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Sterling Shepard has the fifth-most receptions in Giants history, with 372. The top four are Amani Toomer, Tiki Barber, Joe Morrison, and Odell Beckham Jr., who had 18 more grabs for the Giants then Shepard. Sitting behind Shepard in 6th is Jeremy Shockey, with 371.

Despite his new contract, Mayfield remains hungry, entering his second year as the Bucs' leading man:

You never want to feel comfortable. Yeah, is it great that I know I'm going to be here for the next couple of years? Of course. It means I get to settle in here, be myself even more so and push these guys to the next level. It's a good feeling.

Tampa Bay's mandatory minicamp got underway on Tuesday, June 11.

Sources: Mike Garafolo

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless otherwise noted.