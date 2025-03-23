Former Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has hit back at Dwight Gayle, who played under the defender-turned-manager on 45 different occasions between 2019 and 2021, after he claimed that his former boss once told his team, “I don’t do tactics”.

Currently at the helm of League One outfit Blackpool, Bruce enjoyed a 97-game stint at St James’ Park but was replaced by the more fruitful option, Eddie Howe, shortly after the club were taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

In the northeast of England, Bruce – who is one of the highest-scoring defenders in football history – won 28 games, drew the same number and lost 41, while Gayle notched 34 goals in 122 appearances as he largely underwhelmed up top.

And recently, talking to the Open Goal podcast, Gayle – who now plies his trade north of the border for Hibernian – reflected on his time under Bruce’s stewardship and said: “He was OK. I felt that he didn’t spend enough time working on a lot of things with us.”

“Perhaps he was trying to go game by game rather than developing us as a team. I think we could’ve improved a lot of things,” the line-leader said. “I remember some of the boys got chucked into the Man City shift. We had a three-game week and the gaffer chucked some of the boys under the bus in terms of who had to play Man City away.”

London-born Gayle, who has since played for English duo Stoke City and Derby County, then insisted that Bruce failed to offer tactical advice when he and teammate Matt Ritchie asked for some sort of guidance from the now 64-year-old. "Me and Matt Ritchie were asking for tacticial improvements for weeks, months."