Highlights Sir Alex Ferguson's tactical genius was on full display in the 1994 FA Cup final against Chelsea.

He predicted Glenn Hoddle's substitution would play a key role in the win for Manchester United.

Ferguson's understanding of the game helped secure a league and cup Double for the Red Devils.

You only have to look at Manchester United's struggles in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, to get a quick understanding of just how special he was as a manager. Now over a decade on from years on from his exit, the Red Devils have not added a single Premier League title to the 13 he delivered at Old Trafford between 1993 and 2013.

But it can sometimes feel a little cold to look back at honours lists and statistics. You don't quite get a true sense of just how good Sir Alex was as a tactical mind, someone who truly understood how the game of football works. Fortunately, then, former player Steve Bruce has recalled a fantastic anecdote which gives an insight into how perceptively brilliant the Scottish coach was.

Steve Bruce recalls FA Cup final win vs Chelsea

'Is this fella a genius?"

Speaking on social media, in a clip which has been circulated on X, Bruce – who won 12 trophies with Man United as a centre-back between 1987 and 1996 – explained how Ferguson perfectly predicted what would happen in the 1994 FA Cup final against Chelsea. He said:

"We were playing Chelsea in the cup final. All week he went on, Sir Alex: 'We score first against Chelsea, we will win four or five [nil].' It's the FA Cup final, you don't win FA Cup finals four or five – not very often anyway. "That was Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, all week after every training session: 'Remember, score first and we will win four or five.' So I remember asking him when we were walking off the training ground. 'Boss, can I ask you, where do you get that from?' He goes: 'Because Glenn Hoddle is a substitute, He's not got the legs anymore, especially at Wembley, and he'll bring himself on in sacrifice of his defensive set-up. And he'll come on in the middle of the pitch and he can't run anymore, and we'll swamp through the middle, we'll cut through them like a knife through butter and we will win four or five. "Okay, what happens? 62 minutes, we score first. Glenn Hoddle brings himself on. By the time we get to 75 minutes, we are 4-0 up. And I'm thinking now: 'Is this fella as genius – is that genius?'"

1994 FA Cup final

Manchester United 4-0 Chelsea

The 1993–94 FA Cup was the 113th edition of the tournament, and it's safe to say United blew Chelsea away in the latter stages of the game. Eric Cantona opened the scoring from the penalty spot before doubling the Red Devils's lead just six minutes later with another spot-kick. Bruce's story is a little inaccurate as they were 3-0 up after 69 minutes, with Mark Hughes getting the goal, but a fourth strike did not come until injury time when Brian McClair confirmed the victory.

In the middle of all this, just as Sir Alex predicted, Chelsea player-manager Glenn Hoddle brought himself off the bench but it only helped in opening up the game for United to take advantage of. That wasn't the only silverware the legendary Scottish manager picked up that season either, with the Premier League ending up at Old Trafford too, meaning the Manchester club secured a league and cup Double for the very first time in their history.