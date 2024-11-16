Key Takeaways Steve Bull played for England despite playing outside the top flight.

He scored a total of 309 goals for Wolves.

Despite scoring on his England debut his Dad wasn't happy.

Despite making just two appearances in the English top flight in his whole career, while he was at West Brom, Steve Bull played for England and became a Wolverhampton Wanderers legend.

For Wolves, he scored a whopping 309 goals for the club to help lift them out of the doldrums of the old Fourth Division to the cusp of the Premier League. As such, he's arguably Wolves's greatest-ever signing.

Despite the monumental journey from Fourth Division player trying to make his name in professional football at Molineux, to scoring on his England debut against Scotland, his Dad was not happy with him. In fact, he was fuming with Bull.

Steve Bull Made a Memorable England Debut

Makes England squad while playing in Third Division

Bull had just finished playing a season in the old Third Division when England manager Bobby Robson called him up for England's game with Scotland in May 1989.

Bull had inspired Wolves to their second successive promotion by winning the old Third Division title in the 1988/89 season, scoring 50 goals in all competitions, having scored 52 the season before. Put simply, Bull was a goal machine.

The striker remembers getting the news he was on the bench and being eager to phone his parents about the news:

"I said, 'Mum, put 50 pence in the back of the telly and get BBC 2 and tell Dad I'm in the squad.'"

Bull's Dad was in the Dart and Domino, the nearby pub, but Bull's mum ensured to let him know. Bull remembers the short coach drive to Hampden Park and the coach getting pelted with all sorts, including tomatoes and bricks.

Once they were in the changing rooms, Terry Butcher came in with a toilet seat, which he preceded to smash, which made an almighty crashing sound. The England defender then said, "We have to beat these Jock b******s." Bull was shocked at just how intense the pre-match build-up was.

After 30 minutes, Wimbledon striker John Fashanu went down injured. Robson got Bull to warm up. The first half was not much different to being on the bench for Bull, as he showed for the ball, but rarely received it, much to his frustration.

With 10 minutes to go, the Wolves striker made his mark, putting England two goals up and sealing victory, when he took a through ball from Rangers full-back Gary Stevens in his stride and smashed the ball low past Jim Leighton. It was a memorable moment for the Wolves striker.

"All I could see was the microphone shoot up from the back of the net jump up and I thought, **** me, I've scored."

A Memorable Moment for the Wolves Striker

Although his Dad was far from happy

Bull confessed to being nearly in tears after that goal, not quite able to process he'd scored against Scotland on his international debut. After the game, Bull wasted no time in telephoning home, where his Mum answered. "Did you see the goal?" Asked Bull. His Mum assured her son that it was a cracking goal and a cracking game, but Bull was eager for his father's reaction.

"Did my Dad see it?" Asked Bull, whose mum replied that yes, his father had seen their son's goal, but he wasn't happy. This was very confusing for the new England striker. Bull's mum began to explain. During the latter stages of the game, Bull's mum was watching the TV coverage while peeling a bowl of potatoes in her lap in preparation for dinner. As her son scored she jumped to her feet, sending spuds everywhere. He recalled his parents' reactions:

"I said, did my dad see it? She [his mum] said, 'Oh he saw it, but he isn't very happy. I was sitting there, I've got a bowl on my lap, peeling the potatoes for dinner, and when you scored I jumped up and all these potatoes went everywhere. Your dad's had no tea!''"

This meant Bull Senior had had no dinner. So, while Bull Junior proved once again that he had no problem when it came to finishing, Bull Senior wasn't even able to start his dinner that evening.