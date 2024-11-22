For three seasons, Steve Cherundolo has been the steady hand guiding Los Angeles FC through turbulent waters, helping the club reinvent itself after the heights of its historic 2022 season.

Now, the team finds itself poised to contend for the Western Conference title once more, facing a familiar foe: the Seattle Sounders . Under Brian Schmetzer, their own understated yet highly effective head coach, the Sounders have become perennial contenders, appearing in four MLS Cup finals and lifting the trophy twice.

Since Cherundolo’s arrival, LAFC has competed in six finals across all competitions, winning two. They’ve accumulated three major titles and two Western Conference crowns. But his impact on the club goes deeper than just silverware.

In 2022, Cherundolo inherited a team known for its chaotic attacking brilliance under Bob Bradley. Fearsome but flawed, LAFC had dazzled opponents while struggling with defensive discipline.

Cherundolo, dubbed the “Mayor of Hannover” during his playing days at Hannover 96, was brought in to restore balance and precision. His ability to temper a freewheeling attack with structural rigor has turned LAFC into a team feared not just for their firepower, but for their ability to manage games at every level.

The task wasn’t just tactical; it was philosophical. Cherundolo brought with him a belief in team-centric play, a principle deeply ingrained during his time under legendary coach Clive Charles at the University of Portland. His playing and coaching philosophies have since become intertwined with the DNA of LAFC, turning individual brilliance into collective dominance.

"We've had a couple frank talks with the guys about checking your egos at the front door. We went through a difficult patch throughout the League's Cup final and Open Cup quarterfinals, semifinals, where we were really stretched thin in a lot of games, just this impossible schedule, and ended up coming out on top and winning a trophy in the Open Cup," Cherundolo told GIVEMESPORT.

The Early Mentor Who Shaped the Mayor

Cherundolo’s rise as a coach traces back to his formative years at the University of Portland under Clive Charles, an iconic figure in U.S. soccer who mentored numerous national team talents like Michelle French, Kasey Keller and Conor Casey. For the young Cherundolo, Charles was more than a coach; he was a father figure who was not his direct coach for long, but whose impact has reverberated across Cherundolo's career since.

"Clive helped me learn how to deal with responsibility at a different level,” Cherundolo once said. “He was essential in developing me into a human being able to handle what came my way a year and a half later when I moved [to Germany] at 19.”

Charles instilled in him a lesson that echoes through LAFC’s locker rooms today: the team always comes first. Cherundolo himself admitted he was once a vocal and overzealous youth who believed he could change games single-handedly. Charles tempered that fire, teaching him the value of making runs to create space for teammates and the importance of collective effort.

"It really hit home with me that this is truly a team sport no matter how good an individual is," Cherundolo said.

That ethos followed him to Hannover 96, where he captained the team and led them to Bundesliga promotion. His experiences at Hannover, particularly his friendship with goalkeeper Robert Enke, who tragically passed away in 2009, shaped his approach to coaching.

Cherundolo understands the importance of supporting players both mentally and physically, a holistic perspective that has become a cornerstone of his leadership. He regularly speaks out about the significance of mental health.

A Tactical Master

Guessing from his characteristic reserved demeanor during matches, one can intuit that Cherundolo’s approach to coaching is as much about mental acuity as it is about tactics. A lifelong backgammon enthusiast, he appreciates the mix of strategy, risk, and chance the game requires. That same calculated mindset guides his decision-making on the touchline.

In LAFC’s elimination match against the Vancouver Whitecaps, he shifted formations mid-game from a 3-4-3 to a more traditional 4-3-3, neutralizing Vancouver’s midfield advantage and allowing his team to secure a crucial 1-0 victory. Each match is like a word problem he approaches from different perspectives. No one way is the only solution. There are numerous paths to the desired result, winning.

"I've been open about that all season long and creating different match plans for different opponents and different phases of the game and different scenarios. And we feel very comfortable. We have solutions, for all phases and all situations," Cherundolo stated ahead of the critical semifinal against the Sounders.

But Cherundolo’s brilliance extends beyond formations, adjustments and meticulous planning. His ability to instill confidence and adaptability in his players has allowed LAFC to evolve. Mateusz Bogusz, once an overlooked midfielder, has blossomed into an attacking force, tallying 15 goals this season—a stunning 300% improvement.

Meanwhile, Denís Bouanga, LAFC’s leading scorer, has expanded his game, notching 11 assists alongside 20 goals, proving he’s more than just a clinical finisher.

Even in seasons of hardship, like LAFC’s grueling 2023 campaign, Cherundolo maintained his belief in the squad. The demands of competing in the MLS season, Concacaf Champions League, and U.S. Open and League Cups pushed the roster to its limits. Though they reached three finals, they left empty-handed—a stark contrast to their triumphant 2022 season. Yet, Cherundolo’s unwavering faith in his players never faltered.

"I still believe in our players and how we interpret this game," he said after a pivotal rivalry win against LA Galaxy. "They’re human beings with a lot going on, and sometimes things don’t go your way."

A Humble Architect Who Inhabits Growth Mindset

Cherundolo’s tenure at LAFC has been defined by his quiet determination and meticulous planning. While other coaches might chase quick fixes, he emphasizes patience and long-term vision. His ability to blend tactical acumen with a deep understanding of human psychology has made him one of MLS’s most respected figures.

Cherundolo doesn’t talk the talk. He has grown alongside his team in the time he has been with LAFC. Everything he asks of them, he has either been through, or is in the process of honing within himself. It has spread throughout the

"I think that is a growth mindset or mentality this particular coaching staff certainly has. And we try to instill it in the players. Just winning the game isn't good enough. We are very demanding and sometimes quite tiring, I would say, as a staff. I think that also helps us continue to question ourselves, our decisions, our training methods, our physical loading."

From the methodical rise of players like Bogusz and Bouanga to the team’s transformation into a tactically versatile unit, Cherundolo’s influence is felt in every facet of LAFC’s game. His measured demeanor, shaped by mentors like Clive Charles and the disciplined environment of German soccer, has become a guiding light for the club.

"Within our means, we're trying to find inspiration and ideas from other coaches, other organizations to continue to get better and to grow. Because that is the true goal. I think just winning isn't enough," he reiterates. “It's trying to improve from year to year. And that's something we really believe, we act on, and we work in that environment on a day-to-day basis."

As LAFC prepares for their semifinal battle against the Sounders on Saturday, Cherundolo’s legacy as a coach who balances strategy, resilience, and humanity is clear. His understated brilliance has not only made LAFC a powerhouse but has also redefined what it means to lead. With two wins separating them from a third consecutive MLS Cup final, Cherundolo stands on the cusp of solidifying his place among the league’s coaching greats.

"The players put their individual situations aside for the good of the group. And as long as I'm here, that will always be the message."

Knowing Cherundolo's loyal nature, and considering his winning track record and popularity with his players, his legacy with LAFC is a lasting one.