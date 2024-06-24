Highlights Scotland boss Clarke fumed over being denied a penalty in his side's Euro 2024 defeat to Hungary.

Clarke and his men crashed out of the competition thanks to the poor result in Stuttgart.

Pundits, including Alan Shearer, agree that Orban's challenge on Armstrong warranted a penalty.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has lambasted the referee’s decision not to give his side a penalty in their 1-0 defeat to Hungary, one that marked the end of their Euro 2024 campaign, suggesting that he ‘needs an answer’ to why his side were not offered the opportunity from 12 yards out.

Ahead of the match, Clarke had insisted that Scotland had arrived in Stuttgart in search of all three points rather than settling for a draw, which, in turn, would boost their chances of progressing into the knockout rounds.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Despite participating in 12 major tournaments between 1954 and 2024, Scotland have never progressed from the group stages.

It took, however, until the 100th minute for the deadlock to be broken. In the dying embers of the affair, Kevin Csoboth of Hungary opened and closed the scoring after possession was turned over from a Scotland corner kick, though the majority of the post-match discourse was focused on the earlier penalty shout.

Clarke Enraged Over Penalty Decision

‘Why is it not given? I need an answer.’

Close

With just over 10 minutes of regulation time left on the clock, Willi Orban made contact with substitute Stuart Armstrong in the area, resulting in the 32-year-old going to ground. Despite a chorus of penalty claims ringing around the Stuttgart Arena, the man in black, Facundo Tello, waved play on as if nothing had happened. VAR official Alejandro Hernandez also opted not to intervene.

Speaking after the game, 60-year-old Clarke suggested the 'biggest point in the game' was the decision not to award a penalty for Orban's challenge and that he demands answers from Tello and those on VAR duty, per BBC Sport.

“The biggest point in the game is the penalty kick. Why is it not given? I need an answer. I need to know why that’s not a penalty kick. I don’t understand how VAR can look at that and say it’s not a penalty. I’ve got words for it, but I like my money.

On whether he had spoken to Tello after the game to understand the reasoning behind why the apparent foul on Armstrong was not given, Clarke was defiant in his response, insinuating there wasn’t much point in doing so as he's from Argentina and, thus, should not be refereeing a game at the European Championships.

“What’s the point? He’s from Argentina. Why is it not a European referee? I don’t understand why he’s here and not in his own country refereeing a game. It’s just my opinion.”

Related Dominik Szoboszlai Questions Medical Team After Barnabas Varga's Injury Hungary's captain was clearly not happy about the medical team's lackadaisical approach and made his feelings known post-match.

Alan Shearer In Shock Over Penalty Decision

‘It’s a terrible challenge. That, for me, is a clear penalty.’

Speaking on BBC’s coverage of the outing, striker-turned-pundit Alan Shearer suggested that Orban’s challenge on Amstrong was a ‘clear penalty’ from his point of view, while panelists David Moyes and Rachel Corsie were in agreement with the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer.

“It was one of the few occasions where Scotland actually penetrated the defence of Hungary - and it’s a terrible challenge. He gets caught up, Orban, he takes him out. His right knee on to his left calf, that for me is a clear penalty."

When quizzed whether there is anything that happened that may cast doubt on Shearer’s thinking, he said: “I don’t think so. He clearly hasn’t given it, so then it’s for VAR to tell him ‘You’ve made an absolute howler or clear and obvious error’ - and I think that is!”

Whether Clarke and Co would’ve converted the penalty and went on to secure a historic victory is another question - but it’s not unfair to say that had the spot kick been awarded, the game would've been in Scotland's grasp.