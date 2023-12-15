Highlights Nottingham Forest chief Steve Cooper's job is under scrutiny as the team has performed below par this season.

The relationship between Cooper and the club's owner is strained, raising questions about his suitability for the job.

Dean Jones believes that sacking Cooper won't be a spontaneous decision and that it is likely to happen unless the team improves quickly. A former Real Madrid manager has been mentioned as a potential replacement.

Nottingham Forest chief Steve Cooper has come under serious scrutiny for his side’s below-par 2023/24 season so far and transfer insider Dean Jones, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed why the decision to sack him won’t be made ‘on the spur of the moment’.

The Tricky Trees, spearheaded by Cooper, have not won a domestic fixture in five outings and are on sack-worthy form, with the City Ground-based side now sitting a mere five points above the relegation zone.

Cooper led his side back to the Premier League after a 23-year hiatus but has struggled to adapt to the trials and tribulations of the top division, which has led to questions arising over his suitability to make Forest a top-half outfit.

Relationship between Cooper and Forest owner ‘strained’

With the relationship between Cooper and the club’s owner, Evangelos Marinakis, reported to be strained, the end of the road for the Welshman could be near. When the 44-year-old took over the reins at the club, he managed to completely turn their fortunes around. Prior to his appointment, they looked set to embark on a 2021/22 relegation dogfight, though the current boss managed to secure a play-off place, with their 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town marking their return to the English top tier for the first time in 23 years.

After the 5-0 thumping from high-flying Fulham, the East Midlands side needed some sort of reaction to ensure that Cooper’s position in the hotseat could be deemed safe given Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley told GIVEMESPORT that he could lose his job if they failed to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers, especially with talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook revealing that the higher-ups were ‘concerned’ about the avenue they were going down under Cooper’s tutelage.

Although they only managed to snare a draw against Gary O’Neil’s outfit, it was considered a positive result all in all and, perhaps, kept him in the City Ground dugout for that bit longer. Amid their torrid on-pitch form, Forest forward Morgan Gibbs-White has come out to say that Cooper has the full backing of his squad, suggesting he’s the ‘perfect man’ for the job.

“We believe in him so much because we think he's the perfect man for this job. Any team goes through bad spells in the season, but it's just about how you react from that and how you bounce back. I feel like Saturday was a good reaction."

Dean Jones on Steve Cooper

Jones believes that making such an important decision, such as sacking Cooper, will not be made on the back of one or two defeats. Instead, he suggested that it should be an over-riding feeling that has harboured over an extensive period of time. Claiming that the fans are evidently very supportive of Cooper, he insisted that fans and the hierarchy alike would preferably see a ‘better return on investment’ given how much they have spent on a litany of players while in the Premier League, while also suggesting that him receiving his marching orders before the conclusion of 2023/24 seems ‘inevitable’. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“I think this has to be beyond the decision that you just make on the spur of the moment. I mean, you either believe in Steve Cooper and trust his process, or you don't. I don't see how one or two results can change an owner’s mind on what to do at this point. The fans are obviously behind him, but the problem is that, because so much money has been spent on this team, they need a better return on investment, and they need more points. It still feels slightly inevitable to me that he loses his job this season, unless that gap between Forest and the bottom three grows quite quickly.”

Julen Lopetegui earmarked to replace Cooper

Forest and Marinakis, in particular, will need to have a contingency plan in place should they part ways with Cooper in due course, especially in their bid to avoid potential relegation as teams approach the business end of the campaign. As such, Julen Lopetegui has been pinpointed as a worthy successor, with reports from Spain claiming that Forest are interested in bringing former Wolves boss Lopetegui to the club, if they proceed with sacking the Welshman.

Julen Lopetegui - Senior Managerial Career Statistics Club From - Until Matches W D L Points per match Wolves 14/11/22 - 08/08/23 27 10 5 12 1.30 Sevilla 01/07/19 - 06/10/22 170 90 44 36 1.85 Real Madrid 01/07/18 - 29/10/18 14 6 2 6 1.43 Spain 21/07/16 - 13/06/18 20 14 6 0 2.40 Porto 01/07/14 - 07/01/16 78 53 16 9 2.24 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Spanish tactician would definitely be interested in taking over the reins. Saying that, with Erik ten Hag also under threat at Old Trafford, Manchester United have one eye on the former Real Madrid and Wolverhampton Wanderers boss, with reports suggesting that Lopetegui has emerged as a 'strong candidate' to replace the beleaguering Dutchman due to his knowledge of the English language and the Premier League as well as his experience in European competitions.

The report reveals that he is of the impression that United are going in the right direction thanks to his strong relationship with some current players in the dressing room, including Casemiro, Raphael Varane and Sergio Reguilon. After recently rejecting a mega-money offer to manage Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League, he is thought to be keen to continue his managerial career in England, leaving the door ajar from interested parties such as Manchester United and Forest.