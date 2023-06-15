Joe Root last made an Ashes hundred at Trent Bridge in 2015 but former England fast-bowler Steve Harmison is backing the batsman to have a huge impact on this year's series.

It's no secret that the past few Ashes have been a struggle for Root on a personal level. With the weight of the captaincy on his shoulders, England's star man was forced to manage a team that lacked belief, identity and, at times, genuine motivation.

His batting suffered as a result. Indeed, across his last three series against Australia, Root has failed to register a ton and has often looked like a player not just battling the short ball, but his own mind as well.

Despite registering more runs than any other English batter during his tenure as skipper, the team's lacklustre performances, particularly in the most recent Ashes series, led to Root facing the brunt of the blame.

"He took a lot on his shoulders during that last Ashes [2021/22], stressed Harmison to GIVEMESPORT on behalf of Online Cricket Betting.

"I know that personally because I've spoken to him about it. He was a front for a lot of criticism that probably didn't need to come in Joe's direction.

"But he did what a good leader does and took the pressure off everybody else in the group."

Root 'fresh' and ready to go

Since Stokes has taken over the England Test captaincy, Root is a player reinvigorated.

Gone is the agitated, stressed and demoralised character that we became accustomed to witnessing, and back is the swagger, elegance and jovial attitude that makes him such a loved figure among his teammates and the adoring public.

"I've got no issues that Joe Root will be ready," Harmison emphasised. This is a bloke who has 11,000 Test runs to his name.

"I think this series will be quite good for Joe because he can slip in under the radar and be fresh for this Ashes.

"I don't think he'll feel any pressure whatsoever and he shouldn't feel any pressure."

He added: "It really wouldn't surprise me if Joe Root was the leading player in this series. If I had a few quid betting on it, I'd chuck it on Joe, because if England are going to be successful, they need someone to hold it all together."

Is Root England's greatest-ever batter?

When it comes to male English Test batsmen, the names Alastair Cook and Kevin Pietersen are widely considered among the greatest.

But Harmison has no doubt that Root already stands tall above the rest.

"He's the best player we've ever had," exemplified the former England bowler.

"Kevin [Pietersen] was the best I thought England would ever have but Joe is just unbelievable... and I think he will probably end up England's greatest ever player."

And so, while England are blessed with a plethora of batting talent at present, from the domineering Jonny Bairstow to the ingenious Harry Brook – Australia are still acutely aware that Root remains the most prized wicket.