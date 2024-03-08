Highlights Newcastle United will need to find a replacement for Dan Ashworth, but promoting Steve Nickson may be risky due to a lack of experience.

The Magpies have an interest in former Roma director Tiago Pinto or Paul Mitchell as replacements.

Eddie Howe is under pressure to perform as Newcastle manager, especially if the Magpies fail to qualify for European football this season.

Newcastle United will be forced to make some behind-the-scenes changes at St James' Park after Dan Ashworth opted to leave the club, and journalist Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that they could make an internal appointment to replace him, promoting Steve Nickson to director of football.

In an ideal world, the Magpies would have been able to convince Ashworth to stick around, and the North East outfit wouldn't have been forced to make any changes in the summer. However, the former Brighton & Hove Albion chief has been placed on gardening leave after expressing his desire to depart.

Reports have suggested that Ashworth is on his way to Manchester United and the two parties are close to agreeing a £21m compensation fee. As it stands, Ashworth isn't allowed to join United for a few years, unless the Red Devils dip into their pockets and pay to bring him to Old Trafford.

A report from the Chronicle Live has suggested that Nickson has the relevant paperwork to be able to take on Ashworth's role after studying for an MSc Sports Directorship, and he is considered a candidate to replace Ashworth. The 59-year-old is currently working as a Chief Scout at St James' Park.

Nickson knows the club inside and out having been there since 2011, when he joined from Blackburn Rovers. However, he has no experience in such a powerful and key role, so it could be a bit of a risk for the Magpies. Ashworth has been in some important behind-the-scenes roles at various clubs, and he's done a superb job at Newcastle so far. As a result, they have to get his replacement right.

Earlier this week, Bournemouth announced that technical director Richard Hughes would be leaving the club at the end of the season. Hughes worked with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe during his time at the Vitality Stadium, but it's understood that he's not thought to be in contention for the role at St James' Park.

Journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle could look to appoint former Roma director Tiago Pinto, while Paul Mitchell is also a free agent. The respected reporter has also hinted that we could see the Magpies putting an emphasis on Premier League experience after doing so when they appointed Ashworth.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Steve Nickson tried to convince Steve Bruce to sign Moises Caicedo for £4m, before he signed for Brighton.

Dean Jones - Steve Nickson Being Considered

Jones has suggested that Nickson is someone who is being considered to replace Ashworth at St James' Park in the director of football role. The journalist adds that different sources at the club are suggesting different ideas as it stands, but he knows that the North East club are considering two other candidates for the role at the moment. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Steve Nickson is a really interesting figure right now at Newcastle because he has been given new responsibilities and I'm told he really has been considered to step into the role that Dan Ashworth is leaving. Now this is something we have to be a little careful about speculating upon as there are different sources at the club suggesting different ideas at the moment, and I know they are definitely looking into at least two other candidates for that role. But Nickson has impressed a lot of people at the club in terms of handling recruitment issues and if Eddie Howe is going to be staying on as Newcastle then Nickson probably stands an even better chance, given he gets on well with him. He's got a great eye for signing up talent and it would not surprise me if Newcastle are tempted to give him a promotion."

Eddie Howe Under Pressure To Perform

Journalist Jones has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Howe is going to have to prove that he's the right man for the job between now and the end of the season. Newcastle currently sit in eighth place in the Premier League table, 15 points off Aston Villa in fourth place.

Qualifying for the Champions League last season was an impressive achievement from Howe, but to be 15 points off doing so again is a major disappointment this term. If the Magpies fail to qualify for European football, Howe could come under increasing pressure.