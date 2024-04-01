Highlights Victor Wembanyama is a top contender for the 2024 Rookie of the Year award.

San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama is on an early path to greatness.

Entering Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors averaging 21.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.4 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game, the 20-year-old is a shoo-in for the 2024 Rookie of the Year Award. However, he only began to run away with the award after the All-Star Break. While Wembanyama is an otherworldly talent, it still took him a bit of time to get acclimated to the NBA.

'Absolutely Nothing You Can Do With Him'

As his rookie season winds down, Victor Wembanyama has lived up to the hype

Prior to their matchup against the Spurs, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr discussed how Wembanyama has grown since they met on Oct. 20 in the preseason. In that contest, Wembanyama had game-highs of 19 points and five rebounds as San Antonio won, 122-117. However, he was inefficient, shooting 8-19 from the floor and 2-7 from 3-point range as Warriors defenders used their strength to push him off his spots.

"I see a big difference...," Kerr says of the 2023 No. 1 pick, per Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News. "He looks like he feels more confident, more comfortable. He is not cautious at all. He is getting to his spots easier and certain spots there is absolutely nothing you can do with him."

On the heels of a career-high 40-point performance against the New York Knicks, Wembanyama tallied 32 points, nine rebounds, five assists, four steals, and three blocks. He also shot 10-22 from the field, 3-10 from 3, and 9-10 from the free-throw line. He led his team in points, scoring nearly twice as many points as Cedi Osman (who ranked second with 18 points) and led both teams in total blocks. While the Spurs lost, they kept the score close throughout the game while missing two key rotation players: Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson.

Wembanyama was a major reason why, notching double-figures in the first half and scoring 22 of his team's 53 second-half points. To Kerr's point, whenever the 7-foot-4 pivot found himself inside the restricted area, the Warriors couldn't do anything to stop him. Due to his height and length, the same is true when he takes shots from beyond the arc, as most players won't be able to contest the shot.

The future is so bright for Wembanyama, that anyone denying his upside can't be making those claims objectively. There are multiple areas where Wembanyama must improve to uncover the full depths of his potential. Nonetheless, as his rookie season winds down, he's proven he's worth every bit of the hype he had entering the 2023 NBA Draft.