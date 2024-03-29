Highlights Steve Kerr explained his perspective on why Stephen Curry's emotions boiled over with Draymond Green's ejection.

Curry's frustration with Green is valid, since every game is crucial for the Warriors' playoff chances.

The Rockets are close behind Golden State in the standings, emphasizing the importance of every upcoming game for the Warriors.

It was clear from Stephen Curry's face that he felt frustrated when Draymond Green got himself ejected not even four minutes into the Golden State Warriors' game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. As Green headed towards the tunnel, Curry appeared to be visibly emotional, which prompted Warriors head coach Steve Kerr to console the superstar guard.

In an appearance at the Willard & Dibs Show on 95.7 The Game, Kerr offered his perspective on why Curry was so upset with the way Green handled himself a couple of nights ago.

“Every game being so important. And us fighting for everything and for Draymond to get kicked out three minutes in. It was really unforgivable. And I think Steph may have even been a little upset with himself for not pulling Draymond out of there. But I think mostly it was just, 'Come on, man. We need this.'”

Though Golden State's defensive anchor made an early exit, Curry and the Warriors were able to power through the Magic, who entered Wednesday night with just 10 losses on their home floor.

Curry shot just 6-of-18 from the field, but he made the two biggest baskets of the night, including the dagger three-pointer with a little over 30 seconds remaining to bid Orlando good night. Likewise, without Green, the two-time MVP played a more traditional point guard role and stepped up his playmaking with 10 assists, just his fourth double-digit assist game of the season.

After the game, Green and Curry hugged it out in the locker room after Golden State escaped with the 101-93 win. However, Curry did confirm his frustration with his long-time teammate.

Every Game Is Crucial For The Warriors

Rockets making late-season push for final Play-In spot

Curry's frustration with Green is definitely valid, given the Warriors are still not out of the woods yet in terms of securing an opportunity to get into the playoffs. Even though he gets some kind of leeway with the officials, Green must know better to keep his emotions in check, especially at this crucial stage of the season.

The Houston Rockets are currently one of the hottest teams in the league and have made a late-season push to get to just one game behind the Warriors in the Western Conference standings.

Warriors vs. Rockets Fight For Play-In Spot Team W L PCT GB Games Left Golden State Warriors 38 34 .528 12.5 10 Houston Rockets 37 35 .514 13.5 10

With 10 games remaining for both squads, including one against each other on April 4, every game is crucial for Curry and the Warriors. As such, they cannot afford to have these self-inflicted wounds, such as Green's early exit, that could hurt their chances of even making the play-in tournament.

Nonetheless, as Kerr mentioned in his radio appearance, Green has done a better job controlling his emotions and dealing with the officials since he returned from a series of lengthy suspensions earlier in the season. But with the Rockets breathing heavily down their necks, the former Defensive Player of the Year cannot lose his composure like he did on Wednesday night throughout Golden State's last stretch of the campaign.