Team USA's Men's Basketball roster is loaded with NBA talent. On a roster with all-time greats like LeBron James , Kevin Durant , and Stephen Curry , it makes sense that someone would be the odd man out. However, no one expected it to be Jayson Tatum , who is easily a top-ten player in the league and just won his first NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics .

As Team USA looks to win their fifth straight gold medal on Saturday against Victor Wembanyama and France, Tatum has sat on the bench for two of the five games America has played in the tournament so far.

Jayson Tatum - 2024 Olympic Game Log Game MP PTS REB AST FGM/A Group Phase vs. Serbia DNP Group Phase vs. South Sudan 17 4 5 2 2/4 Group Stage vs. Puerto Rico 23 10 10 3 4/9 Quarterfinals vs. Brazil 20 5 3 1 1/5 Semifinals vs. Serbia DNP

Even when Tatum has played, he has been largely inefficient and has not done a good job of adjusting to Team USA's gameplans, resulting in him spending a lot of time on the bench. While the strategy has worked, as the US remains undefeated and are still the favorites to win gold, head coach Steve Kerr has come under fire for his roster construction.

Why Is Tatum Benched?

Kerr chalked it up to "a math problem"

There is really no disputing that Tatum is one of the best players in the world, even if he has his fair share of critics. However, Kerr has opted to outright not play Tatum in critical games, resulting in a lot of scrutinity falling on Team USA's coach.

After narrowly beating Serbia, Kerr explained to the press why Tatum has not received a sizeable chunk of playing time, despite his undeniable talents.

“It’s not about anything Jayson is doing or not doing...It’s just about combinations and the way that group has played together, the way Kevin has filled in since he came back from his injury. It’s just a math problem more than anything.” -Kerr

There is a vocal group of (mostly Celtics') fans who think Tatum deserves his fair share of minutes on the global stage, but Kerr is quick to dismiss those claims. While it's true that Tatum has received fewer minutes than most of his counterparts, the Olympics are not the arena for players to receive minutes just to play. As the world gets better, Team USA has to continue to demonstrate their claim to dominance over the sport, and winning is the only way they can do it.

While Curry delivered a masterclass while Tatum rode the bench, Curry's all-time performance was needed to push America past Serbia. In a narrow game, there simply was not time to give every player on the roster their fair share of playing time, and that was not a priority for Kerr. Winning was.

"Like I’ve said many times during this tournament and this last six weeks, it’s just hard to play 11 people, even in an NBA game.” -Kerr

While Kerr's roster decisions have led to some players publically claiming they might play for a different country next Olympics, America is still the favorite to win gold, and Kerr and the coaching staff will do whatever it takes to win the fifth straight gold medal, even if it means not playing Tatum.