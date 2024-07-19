Highlights Kerr feels less pressure in coaching than making the game-winning shot for the Bulls in 1997.

Team USA's roster is packed with NBA All-Stars, and striving for 5x5 Olympic Gold boils down to being highly defensive-minded.

The final starting lineup is not set, but collective defensive effort will be key in Team USA's Olympic title defense.

USA Basketball Men’s National Team are gearing up to embark on their quest for Olympics 5x5 Gold for the fifth consecutive time, and have ensured that their roster is packed with some of the NBA ’s greatest ever stars, including LeBron James , Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant .

But in his media availability in London ahead of the first of their final two warm-up games before they go off to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games , Kerr perhaps wasn’t’ expecting to be put on the spot

There, he was asked whether he felt more pressure on him to win Olympic gold with his team in what is his first time in the role of head coach for a Summer Olympic Games after taking over the role from Gregg Popovich in December 2021, or whether the pressure of draining down the game-winning shot in Game 6 of the 1997 NBA Finals for the Chicago Bulls .

“Way more [pressure] for the Bulls, because I had to do that. But now, I just get to tell Steph Curry and LeBron James to go win the gold medal”.

Kerr’s shot, which ultimately clinched them the championship over the Utah Jazz , has gone down in Bulls history as it secured them their fifth title in seven seasons, truly cementing one of the NBA’s biggest dynasties.

Stacked USA Roster on Quest for Olympic Gold

James, Curry, Durant headline All-Star roster

Mandatory Credit: USA Basketball

While this is certainly James, Durant, and Curry's final Olympics appearance - though it's Curry's first also - they have each shown that they are still at the top of their game and can be called upon to take the game-winning money shots should they become in a position where it boils down to crunch time, where they can each draw on experience from NBA Finals of their own.

But, whether they will feel as much pressure as Kerr did back in the 1997 NBA Finals, though, is still up for debate.

As it pertains to his lineup selection, Kerr has already listed James and Curry, along with Joel Embiid as definitive starters, with Durant still currently nursing a calf injury, though he is expected to suit up and play a part in Team USA's final warm up games this weekend, the 58-year-old is still contemplating on who to slot into the final two starting positions, and he certainly isn't short for choice.

LeBron James and Steph Curry - NBA Finals Career Statistics Category LeBron James Steph Curry GP 55 34 PPG 28.4 27.3 RPG 10.2 5.8 APG 7.8 6.0 SPG 1.7 1.6 FG% 48.4 43.2 3P% 35.2 39.5

While Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis have seemingly been ruled out of earning a starting spot, with USA's coaching staff preferring to play them together as a combination duo off of the bench, anybody else, such as Devin Booker , Anthony Edwards , or Tyrese Haliburton , could all be in contention for getting starting nods.

The starting lineup may not have been fully ironed out yet, but Kerr knows one thing is for certain – it is going to be his team's overall collaborative defensive effort and hustle that is going to be key for them if they are to retain their Olympic title.

“I like what I’ve seen so far – defense, defense, defense. So if we can bring in fresh troops five minutes later, and keep doing that, and keep defending teams the way we’ve done at times, then I like our chances to win. It’s all defense. We’re going to score – we have all these guys who can score – but it has to be about defense. Whatever gives us the best chance to defend our opponents, that’s what we will do.”

Team USA have two more preliminary games to come against South Sudan and Germany in London before they look ahead to defending their title in Paris, but with a roster stacked with All-Star talent 12-men deep, they will fancy their chances, while simultaneously instilling some element of fear into their competitors.