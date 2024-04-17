Highlights Kerr eyes retaining Chris Paul for next season, but his future with the Warriors remains uncertain.

Immediately following their NBA Play-In Tournament loss to the Sacramento Kings, all eyes are now on the Golden State Warriors and what is next for the franchise. Though the biggest name to monitor is unrestricted free agent Klay Thompson, head coach Steve Kerr shared his desire to retain another future Hall of Famer for next season. According to ESPN's Marc J. Spears, Kerr is hopeful the team will bring back 19-year veteran point guard Chris Paul next season.

The 39-year-old has a $30 million salary for next season that is fully non-guaranteed until June 28. By that point in the year, the Warriors must make a decision. While it is technically an option, it is unlikely the Warriors will hold on to Paul without at least reworking his contract. Additionally, the team may trade Paul to a contending team in need of a point guard and a veteran presence. Either way, it appears likely the Wake Forest alum will stay on an NBA court next season.

Paul has recently made it clear he has no plans of calling it a career just yet, whether it is with Golden State or a different team.

“I’ll talk to my wife and my kids, my family, my support system, see what it looks like. But this isn’t (the end of my career). I know it for sure.”

Paul's Season in Review

2023-24 season was the worst statistical campaign of Point God's illustrious career

The Warriors acquired Paul last July from the Washington Wizards for a package centered around Jordan Poole. As expected, Paul primarily came off the bench during his first season with Golden State. In 58 games played for the Warriors, Paul started just 18 of them.

Prior to last season, Paul had never come off the bench during an NBA game he appeared in. Because of this, Paul endured the least productive season of his career. On the year, Paul averaged 9.2 points, 6.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Furthermore, the former Los Angeles Clippers star shot 44.1 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Chris Paul - Stats Breakdown Category Career Averages 2023-24 Averages PPG 17.5 9.2 RPG 4.5 3.9 APG 9.4 6.8 SPG 2.1 1.2 FG% 47.1% 44.1%

Regardless of his on-court dropoff, Paul has "loved" his time with the Warriors so far.

When it’s time for that, Mike (Dunleavy) and Steve (Kerr), we’ll have a conversation and see what it looks like. But I loved it. It’s honestly — this is my fifth year living without my family — I probably saw them more than any other year.”

Magic Had Interest in CP3 Last Season

Earlier in the season, Matt Moore of Action Network said the Orlando Magic were interested in trading for Paul. Additionally, they were also reportedly interested in Kyle Lowry before he ended up with his hometown Philadelphia 76ers.

While nothing has come out since then, the Magic's interest in Paul makes sense. Orlando ended the regular season with a 47-35 record and owns the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Magic already have a good team with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner at the helm. Adding a legendary point guard like Paul could make them more serious title contenders immediately.

It is too early to know for certain where Paul will play next season. However, it seems apparent there is still a serious market for him. At this stage in his career, it is possible next season may be his last. It will be interesting to see where "the Point God" ends up in what could be his last run at an NBA championship.

