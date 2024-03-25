Highlights Draymond Green has sustained a history of aggressive actions, leading to multiple suspensions for foul behavior.

Following his second suspension, Green stepped away from the team and used counseling to improve his on-court behavior.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr praised Green for overcoming his demons, but the Warriors still lost to the Timberwolves on Sunday.

Four months ago, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors met, and it ended with an altercation between Rudy Gobert and Draymond Green. On Sunday night, the two took to the same court for the first time since that incident.

The game marked a period of growth for Green, now removed from his suspension for an incident involving Gobert. Green put the T-Wolves center in a headlock, resulting in a big altercation. This would not be the last of Green’s outbursts. After the five-game suspension was served, it would only take another five games for Green to be suspended again, this time indefinitely. The reason? Punching Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face.

The suspension would end up being 12 games. Reflecting on the incident, Steve Kerr was severely disappointed in his player and his failure to learn from his previous suspension. In fact, looking back on the incident, he had some harsh (yet honest) words for Green.

"Clearly, it didn't affect him enough, the suspension. I think he got suspended [five] games, but that didn't affect him enough to change his behavior because when he came back, he took the swing at Nurkić in Phoenix," said Kerr.

“I really think his career was on the line at that point. I really do. Like, the way our discussions with the league, the nature of the suspension — indefinite — it was clear that the league wanted to see real change. And we all did.”

Green has had a history of hostile actions on and off the court, between both opposing teams and his own teammates. He notably got into an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole during practice in 2023 in which Green swung and hit his former teammate. Poole was eventually traded to the Washington Wizards, while Green – perhaps no coincidence – struggled the rest of the campaign.

The Golden State Warriors Legend is Adapting and Improving

Green has worked to improve his behavior following the suspensions

Since Green returned from his 12-game suspension in January, he has been whistled for a few technical fouls, but has not been ejected. Green reportedly sought counseling following his second suspension, taking time away from the team to focus on improving his behavior.

"He's walked the line perfectly. Gotten a couple of techs for yelling at the refs, but he has not crossed that line, nor do I expect him to," said Kerr.

"I couldn’t be more proud with the way Draymond has responded, and he’s gotten his career and his life back on track. It’s wonderful.”

But Sunday night’s game against the Timberwolves was bigger than the matchup on paper. It was a representation of Green facing his former foes, the demons that had haunted him and that he had worked hard to root out.

He and Gobert took to the court, putting aside their differences. This garnered approval from Kerr, who spoke highly of Green's improvement in behavior in 2024.

“I could not be more proud of Draymond for the way he has handled everything since the suspension ended,” Kerr said. “We were all wondering, could you really make a significant change within a month? Could you still play at a high level if you did make that change? Could you still be an effective player? Could you still be a leader on your team? How do you figure all that stuff out? Draymond is one of the smartest, most emotional people I’ve ever met. Passionate. And he’s done it. He’s figured it out.”

Timberwolves Complete Season Sweep Over Warriors

Despite Green’s improved behavior, the T-Wolves would still take the game and season series

The game did not exactly go the Warriors’ way, as they would lose to the Timberwolves by a score of 114-110. Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid put up 23 and 20 points, respectively, with Reid also notching 12 rebounds. The defensive Gobert also had a good night, with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Stephen Curry led the game with 31 points, but with 1:27 to go in the fourth, he missed a potential game-tying three pointer. Green had 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists. Minnesota has now swept the season series, taking all three games against San Francisco this season.

Golden State led the game by 12 points in the first half. However, the third quarter would end with Curry resting, which extended through most of the fourth quarter. With the game's top scorer now on the sidelines, Minnesota cashed in and engaged in a plus-12 stretch, taking the lead and holding it en route to the 114-110 victory.

The Warriors are now just two games over .500, at 36-34 and 10th in the Western Conference — barely hanging on to the final play-in spot thanks to the Houston Rockets rallying to go 10-1 in their last 11 games. Golden State will face the Miami Heat on Tuesday.