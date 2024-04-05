Highlights The Warriors are on a roll with stellar defense leading the way, holding opponents below season average in points.

Curry and Thompson are shining as the Splash Brothers once again, combining for 58 points in a high-scoring win against Rockets.

The starting lineup has carried the Warriors of late, with an impressive net rating and true shooting percentage during the win streak.

The Golden State Warriors are getting hot at the right time, and no one is happier about it than their head coach.

Following the Warriors' crucial 133-110 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, Steve Kerr shared his optimism about Golden State's chances of making noise in the postseason, with the team rattling off a season-high six-game win streak.

"I just know that our defense is playing at the best level it has all year. We haven’t won six games in a row until now all year. This is probably the best we’ve played. You know, I’ve been kind of sharing that with you over the last couple months that I felt that we could rattle off 10 in a row at any time."

"I know it’s late in the year, but if we keep going, keep winning, it’d be a lot of fun to have a shot in the postseason, so we got to keep plugging away.”

Kerr and Co. put some significant space between themselves and the Rockets with the win, going four games ahead of them with the 10th seed — the final Play-In seed in the Western Conference. Houston has won seven of their last 10, and were picking up significant momentum in their bid to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

The Splash Brothers rolled back the clock for a vintage performance, with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson each scoring a game-high 29 points, while spearheading the Dubs' impressive 17-for-35 effort from beyond the arc.

Jabari Smith Jr. led the Rockets with 24 points on the night, with Cam Whitmore pouring in 17 off the bench.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are the only duo in NBA history with multiple games each of 28+ points and 80+ true shooting percentage.

Perfect Time For Warriors Surge

Playing their best basketball of the season just ahead of the playoffs

Despite the superstar scoring talent they've come to rely on, the Warriors' strength during this late-season run of form has been on the defensive end of the court.

Golden State has held opponents to an average of 100.8 points per game over their six-game win streak — almost 15 points less than their season average.

Golden State Warriors - Defensive Stats Comparison Category 6-Game Win Streak 2023-24 Season OPP PTS 100.8 115.6 OPP FG% 42.3 46.6 OPP 3PT% 31.6 35.7 DRTG 104.1 114.7

The current starting lineup of Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Trayce Jackson-Davis have managed a whopping 26.4 net rating and an impressive 65.4 true shooting percentage over this span.

Offensively, the Warriors are getting their scoring done by committee, with four players averaging over 15 points per game over the last six games. Thompson (19.8), Wiggins (16.2) and Jonathan Kuminga (18.0) are scoring at higher rates than their season averages, having each seen their fair share of ups and downs this season.