Highlights With pressure mounting on Erik ten Hag, Steve McClaren could step in as caretaker boss at Manchester United.

Despite past successes, the Red Devils may struggle to secure European football this season under ten Hag.

Former players question ten Hag's position after recent performance, signaling a potential change at the helm.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is under immense pressure at Old Trafford after a difficult season, and a report from Chris Wheeler has suggested that coach Steve McClaren could step in as caretaker boss if the situation worsens at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils secured a top-four finish and lifted the Carabao Cup at Wembley last term, but this campaign they've failed to progress. Although there's a chance they end the season with an FA Cup triumph, they might even struggle to qualify for any European football at all.

There have been plenty of suggestions that INEOS will look to replace ten Hag during the summer, but after a recent 4-0 defeat away at Crystal Palace, there have been calls for the Dutch tactician to be removed from his position with immediate effect. Former United players are now questioning whether he's the right man, and it feels like the writing could be on the wall.

Steve McClaren Could Take Over at Man Utd

INEOS expected to stick with ten Hag for now

According to a report from MailOnline, one of ten Hag's coaches, McClaren, could take over as caretaker manager if the situation at Old Trafford 'goes into meltdown'. It's understood that it's increasingly unlikely that the former Ajax boss will survive beyond the season, but there's a strong chance he stays in the hot seat for the rest of the campaign, with just a few games remaining.

After the disappointing defeat at Selhurst Park, former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes said that he feels the game was the final nail in the coffin for ten Hag, while also recommending that McClaren, who he describes as the best coach he's ever worked with.

McClaren certainly has plenty of experience in management despite being a coach at the moment having been in charge of the English national team. Whether United and INEOS would want the 63-year-old as a long-term option remains to be seen, but if they decided to pull the trigger before the end of the campaign, he should be more than capable of stepping in.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Steve McClaren was the assistant manager for Sir Alex Ferguson for 142 games between February 1999 and June 2001.

Ten Hag Ignores Man Utd Supporters

The players showed their appreciation

After the humiliating defeat away to Oliver Glasner's side in the Premier League on Monday night, the players showed their appreciation to the fans in the away end, who were supporting their team all throughout the game. The fans never stopped singing, even after conceding four goals.

According to Samuel Luckhurst, after the match, ten Hag shook the hands of Palace players and staff and headed straight for the tunnel. The Dutch manager appeared to fail to acknowledge the travelling fans, which certainly isn't a good look.

