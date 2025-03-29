Having entered the world of punditry since his retirement as a player, Steve McManaman enjoyed a 15-year career as a player, debuting professionally in 1990 for Liverpool, the sole club that he represented as a youth player. It did not take long for McManaman to cement his place in the first team, doing so as a teenager.

McManaman spent just under a decade on the Liverpool books, representing the Reds until 1999 and helping them win an FA Cup and League Cup in that time. McManaman departed the club on a free transfer, something that inspired some backlash against him at the time, though it was later revealed that the departure was partly caused by contractual disputes.

After his contract expired, McManaman moved to Real Madrid on a free transfer, joining the club at a turbulent time but wanting to prove himself at the highest level. He became the second-ever English player to represent Los Blancos and McManaman is cited as one of the best Brits to have played abroad.

Despite the club hoping to sell McManaman in 2000, the winger remained with Madrid, scoring in the Champions League final against Valencia that year. McManaman’s role devolved into a bit-part one from there, but he still won two La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues.

After being released by the club in 2003, McManaman spent two years with Manchester City before retiring. Despite feelings at the time, McManaman’s legacy helped open the door for fellow Brits to play for Madrid, with the likes of David Beckham, Gareth Bale and Jude Bellingham having since represented the club.

Unsurprisingly, McManaman played with some exceptional talents during his time in the Spanish capital, but there is one in particular that always stood out.

Zidane Was ‘Probably The Best’

McManaman full of praise for former teammate

Back in 2018, McManaman revealed that Zinedine Zidane was his greatest-ever teammate when speaking to Goal. The Frenchman, who went onto manage Real Madrid on two separate occasions, is rightly regarded as one of his generation’s best players. In fact, Zidane is often dubbed the greatest midfielder in recent memory.

After establishing himself with Bordeaux and Juventus across much of the 1990s, Zidane moved to Real Madrid in 2001, two years before McManaman departed the club. Despite only playing together for a relatively short stint, the ex-Liverpool man holds Zidane in the highest regard. He stated:

“I played with many stars, but I always say Zinedine Zidane (was) probably the best. Off field, he’s a gentleman. He is a very nice person. For me, the most important thing is (that) he is a very nice person.”

Zidane spent five years with Madrid before retiring in 2006, having joined them for a then-world record transfer fee. A French international of over 100 caps, Zidane helped guide Madrid to a La Liga title and a Champions League during his tenure with the club.

In reality, it is no surprise that McManaman chose to name Zidane as the best player he ever shared a pitch with. Many other pros, such as David Beckham, have also given Zidane high praise in the past.

