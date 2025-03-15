In most football teams there is usually a player who is a little more aggressive than the rest, one who does not back out of challenges no matter what the scenario is. Whether it's in training, a friendly match or a Champions League final, these players will play the game at full throttle, even making dangerous tackles in non-competitive situations.

A modern-day example of this type of player would be Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger. The German defender is known for his aggressive style of play and quite bizarre antics at times on the field, one lunging into two-footed to challenge on Kylian Mbappe in a training session. The Real Madrid star is one of the hardest players in the game today, but what about the past.

Well, fellow Los Blancos man Steve McManaman once claimed a former Madrid teammate was a 'genuine psychopath'.

McManaman Claimed Miguel Salgado Was 'Genuine Psychopath'

McManaman spent four years alongside the Spaniard at Real Madrid