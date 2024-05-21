Highlights Steve Nash praised Podziemski for All-Rookie First Team selection, commending his hard work and exciting play.

Podziemski thrived as both a starter and reserve, showing versatility and efficiency.

Nash's approval highlights Podziemski's exceptional season and bright future in the league.

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Brandin Podziemski received major praise from an NBA Hall-of-Famer after being named to the 2024 All-Rookie First Team.

Former two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash sent out a video to the lefty sharpshooter, congratulating him on the prestigious honor.

"Brandin, big congrats on making the All-Rookie team. Very well deserved. Been a lot of fun watching you play, watching you develop, becoming a big part of what the Dubs are doing. Can't wait to watch the rest of your career unfold. Keep putting that work in. Big congrats and good luck my man." -Steve Nash said.

Podziemski Showed Star Potential in Rookie Season

He was one of the highlights of the Warriors' season

Nash is an alum of Santa Clara University, where Podziemski transferred to in his breakout sophomore season before entering the league. He also has close ties to the Warriors after serving as a franchise consultant from 2015-2020. The former Phoenix Suns All-Star expressed joy in seeing his fellow Broncos product show out this season.

Podziemski started the year making the most of his opportunities. He averaged 10.6 points and six rebounds on 47.9 percent shooting from the field and 43.6 percent shooting from three-point range when he became a regular in Warriors head coach Steve Kerr's rotation from Nov. 11 to Dec. 12, 2023.

With Chris Paul's struggles to begin the season and Klay Thompson's eventual transition out of the starting lineup, the 21-year-old guard found favor in Kerr's eyes and went on to start in 28 of his final 57 games played on the year. He was effective both as a starter and coming off the bench, contributing to his season averages of 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 38.5 percent shooting from deep. His splits in both roles show that he could efficiently shoulder a greater offensive burden while receiving more attention on defense.

Brandon Podziemski's Stats as a Starter and Reserve Status MPG PPG FG% 3PT% Starter 29.8 MPG 9.5 PPG 42.9% 33.7% Off the Bench 24.6 MPG 9.1 PPG 47.1% 42.3%

He attempted more threes as a reserve (130) than when running with the first five (104), and shot nearly 10 percent better from outside. This is very telling considering the amount of attention Thompson and Steph Curry draw in their wide-open half-court offense. Even further, when Podziemski played 30-39 minutes, he averaged 12.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists with a 48.1/38.8/66.7 percent shooting line.

Podziemski fit right in with the electrifying three-point shooting squad next to the "Splash Bros." As Nash accentuated, the 6-5 wing provided many exciting plays throughout the campaign, including ankle-breakers and tough threes.

Nash's cosign adds a cherry on top to the special season that the promising Warriors shooting guard was duly recognized for.