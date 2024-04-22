Highlights Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was 'very quiet' on the touchline against Fulham, says Steve Nicol.

The German coach has admitted that he's fatigued and burned out after announcing he would leave the club.

The Reds are still fighting for the Premier League title after their important victory at the weekend.

Liverpool enjoyed an important victory over Fulham in the Premier League at the weekend, but former player Steve Nicol has shared his worrying verdict on the German manager, suggesting his actions on the touchline were 'strange'.

The Reds are still within a fighting chance of securing the Premier League title this season, and the win at Craven Cottage has only boosted their hopes. The Merseyside outfit went into the break at 1-1 after conceding late in the first half, but they bounced back after half-time to secure all three points.

Klopp Was 'Very Quiet' in Liverpool Win

Liverpool weren't as sharp in open play

Former defender Nicol has now shared what he saw from Klopp on the touchline, suggesting that he was 'very quiet', which he felt was quite 'strange' considering his usual behaviour...

“In open play, they’re just not quite as sharp and as good as they’ve been, certainly in the first half of the season. And there’s another thing that stuck out to me – Klopp was very quiet. They go ahead, and then it’s one a piece, and then they come in at half-time, and then the second half starts and it’s kind of more of the same. Yes, they’re on top, but they’re really not getting anywhere. And he sat down. I just found it really strange that he wasn’t a lot more demonstrative.”

When Klopp announced that he would be departing Liverpool at the end of the season, he admitted that was fatigued and burned out, so his actions on the touchline might back up his claims.