Highlights Liverpool's recent form hasn't been helped by some disappointing performances from their attacking options.

Mohamed Salah in particular has shown a lack of confidence in front of goal since his injury.

The Reds were recently knocked out of the Europa League, with Salah missing some important chances.

Liverpool were unable to overturn a 3-0 deficit when they faced Atalanta in their quarter-final second-leg tie, and former Red Steve Nicol was disappointed with the performance of their forward line, particularly Mohamed Salah.

The Merseyside outfit suffered a 3-0 defeat in the first leg at Anfield, leaving Jurgen Klopp's side without a mountain to climb in Italy. The Reds won 1-0 in the return game thanks to a Salah penalty early on, but they were unable to break the Serie A outfit down for the remainder of the match.

Salah's form has undoubtedly dropped off since the turn of the year, and Liverpool appear to be suffering as a result. Klopp's men have won just once in their last three games, with the victory against Atalanta meaningless after failing to win the tie.

Liverpool Legend Stunned by Mohamed Salah

Steve Nicol couldn't believe what he saw

Speaking after the Atalanta clash, former Liverpool player Nicol has criticised the production of their attack in recent weeks, suggesting that Salah was off the pace...

"I’ve said it the last couple of weeks, Liverpool going forward, whether it’s Salah, Nunez, or Diaz, are off form. It’s five games since Liverpool scored a goal from open play. They’ve had a set-piece and penalty kicks. They haven’t scored a goal from open play since Sheffield United. You can’t win games of football when your front line is in that sort of form. That summed up the sort of form that Salah has been in since coming back from injury. Off the pace, touch is gone. When you’re off the pace and your touch is gone, your confidence is gone. That chance today was about as simple as it gets. It couldn’t have sat up any nicer for him. Goalkeeper is in no-man's-land. It just takes a bit of accuracy and a decent connection. My goodness, I think it comes off his shin."

The Egyptian forward has struggled since the turn of the year after he came back from the African Cup of Nations with an injury. The Liverpool attacker enjoyed an impressive start to the season, but he's slowly dropped off towards the business end.

Mohamed Salah's last three games for Liverpool Stats Output Appearances 3 Non-penalty goals 0 Shots 6 xG 1.5 Successful take-ons 1 Passes completed 51 Correct as of 19/04/2024

Salah's disappointing run of form - for his standards - has coincided with Klopp announcing he would be leaving the club at the end of the season. Whether the two are linked remains to be seen, but there's every chance some of the Liverpool squad will have been impacted by the news that the German manager is set to depart.

Salah Doesn't Trust His Body

James Pearce gives his verdict

After Liverpool's disappointing defeat at home to Crystal Palace in the Premier League, The Athletic's James Pearce discussed their performance, suggesting that Salah doesn't seem to be trusting his body at the moment after a difficult time with his injury.

Darwin Nunez has also come under scrutiny, with Pearce claiming that he's having a mini-confidence crisis. It's a difficult spell for the Reds, but they have a chance to put it right this weekend as they return to Premier League action.

