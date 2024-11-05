Steve Nicol says Liverpool ‘can’t keep getting outplayed’ at home if they aim to lift the Premier League title at the end of the season, after their late efforts saw them come from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 at the weekend.

The victory saw Arne Slot’s men go two points clear of Manchester City to top the league, but Nicol is still not convinced, having noticed an alarming trend in the Reds’ recent performances.

Speaking on ESPN, the former right-back said the Reds ‘shouldn’t have won’ three of their last four league games at Anfield after being outplayed by both Chelsea and Brighton most recently.

Nicol has now urged Liverpool to improve their efforts at home to maintain their dreams of securing the league title, as their recent Anfield form has not been good enough:

“The problem is, it hasn't just been that one game. We're talking about this as if it's just been one game. “The last three out of four league games at Anfield, Liverpool shouldn't have won them. They got beat at Forest. They had a good performance against Bournemouth, back to normal. “And then we had the Chelsea game. They got outplayed against Chelsea at Anfield and still won the game. “And then, the same thing happened at home to Brighton. We can all sit here and throw the old classic. Well, it's a sign of a good team when you don't play well and you win. “Well, that's okay if you have to do that on the odd occasion, but that's two out of the last four games where they've been outplayed, but they've managed to win. “You can't keep doing that and keep winning, and you certainly can't win a title if that's who you're going to be at home in particular.”

The 2-1 win over Brighton on Saturday saw Liverpool rack up their eighth win from their first 10 games in the league this season and handed Slot a record in the history books – no Liverpool manager has won as many league games in the first 10 fixtures.

Liverpool have also maintained a perfect record in the Champions League, winning all three of their opening games, and will be hoping to do more of the same when they welcome Bayer Leverkusen to Anfield on Tuesday night.

The Reds will be facing a familiar face in the dugout – their former midfielder Xabi Alonso, who turned down an approach from Liverpool before Slot’s appointment at Anfield.

Arne Slot's Liverpool Record (2024) Games 15 Wins 13 Draws 1 Losses 1 Goals scored 33 Goals conceded 10 Points per game 2.67

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-11-24.